Board passes resolution underlining stance against discrimination

“We as representatives on the board of supervisors have received correspondence from people in our community regarding racial discrimination in our county,” Lascolette said. “Goochland County Board of Supervisors, the County, and county staff do not tolerate unequal treatment of any citizen based on race, religion, creed or any other unlawful factor and we will not allow it in the future.”

“When this came up a year ago, this was based on a lot of actions that were outside of Goochland County, and I didn’t know if it was appropriate for us to comment on things that didn’t happen here,” said Spoonhower. “But what I’ve seen after a year and a half is that we have citizens who feel that we are not engaging with them—and to me that is not the way that I ever thought to govern. I hope that this will be a way for us to move forward and to heal and address the issues that we need to address and work on.”