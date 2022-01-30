Board passes resolution underlining stance against discrimination

Nearly two years after it was first proposed by members of the Goochland community, a resolution condemning discrimination has been approved by the Goochland County Board of Supervisors.
The resolution, first proposed by the Goochland branch of the NAACP in the wake of the May 25, 2020, murder of Minneapolis resident George Floyd by police, had been brought up several times by Goochland NAACP president Wendy Hobbs.
During the board’s Dec. 1, 2020, meeting, Hobbs demanded to know why supervisors would not commit to the resolution.
“To me, drafting a resolution against racism, that’s a no-brainer,” said Hobbs then. “If you see [racism and discrimination] as wrong, why wouldn’t you do it?”
Board members, however, remained hesitant. As District 2 representative Neil Spoonhower explained, he didn’t want to simply do “the easy thing.”
“We could draft a resolution, throw it in a drawer and move on,” said Spoonhower, making clear that he was speaking only for himself and not the board of supervisors as a whole. “For me to get behind something, I want to understand it.”
During the board’s Aug. 4, 2021, meeting, then board chair Susan Lascolette announced the formation of a committee that would meet to discuss issues of racial discrimination and disparity in the community.
“We as representatives on the board of supervisors have received correspondence from people in our community regarding racial discrimination in our county,” Lascolette said. “Goochland County Board of Supervisors, the County, and county staff do not tolerate unequal treatment of any citizen based on race, religion, creed or any other unlawful factor and we will not allow it in the future.”
Said Lascolette, “We look forward to engaging with our community on this issue.”
Now, as the board looks ahead to the coming year, Spoonhower says the lingering hesitation has given way to a new perspective.
Shortly after being named as the chair for 2022, Spoonhower told those attending the Jan. 19 board meeting that he now supported the measure.
“When this came up a year ago, this was based on a lot of actions that were outside of Goochland County, and I didn’t know if it was appropriate for us to comment on things that didn’t happen here,” said Spoonhower. “But what I’ve seen after a year and a half is that we have citizens who feel that we are not engaging with them—and to me that is not the way that I ever thought to govern. I hope that this will be a way for us to move forward and to heal and address the issues that we need to address and work on.”
While Spoonhower and three other supervisors voted in favor of the resolution, outgoing chairman John Lumpkins of District 3 declined to support it, citing in part the fact that a rejection of all forms of discrimination is already included in the board’s code of conduct.
There were other issues as well, he said.
“I don’t think this is responsive, so I’m going to vote ‘no,’” said Lumpkins, “not because I’m opposed to the sentiment, which I clearly agree with, but I don’t think this is responsive.”
Hobbs, for her part, said she appreciated the board’s efforts but also insisted there is work left to be done.
“I have to agree with Mr. Lumpkins,” Hobbs said. “I think the issues raised a year and a half ago have not been fully addressed. But it is hopeful that the resolution passed today will lead to further discussions with a diverse group of citizens. It is a step in the forward direction, and we look forward to future discussions, particularly on issues that are germane to the African-American community as well as other people of color. Please understand we appreciate what you did today, but it is not a one-and-done. We have to keep the discussion going.”