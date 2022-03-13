Board signs off on bond for sewer pipe project

Goochland County is now one step closer to a permanent fix for an 11,000-foot section of sewer pipeline that has caused numerous headaches over the years, the most recent being a rupture last July that spilled 300,000 gallons of untreated wastewater into Tuckahoe Creek.

On March 1, county supervisors unanimously approved a resolution to issue a water and sewer bond to be sold to Virginia Resources Authority to fund sewer improvements of up to $7,040,000.

The board also approved a resolution amending the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 county budget by

appropriating $7,990,000 in the county Department of Public Utilities’ rehabilitation and replacement fund.

The July 27, 2021, pipe rupture, which made headlines across the region and led to a health advisory being issued for all water activities between Goochland and Richmond, involved a 48-inch force main pipe coming from the Eastern Goochland Pump Station at 12320 Patterson Ave.

The break was discovered about three hours after it occurred, and the total cleanup of that incident cost around $130,000.

According to Goochland County director of public utilities Matt Longshore, the pipe has been repaired and is now running at a reduced capacity. However, Longshore said, the current situation “does not serve the long-term needs of the county.”

Dewberry Engineers, the firm hired by the county to study the pipeline issue and provide recommendations for a permanent fix, recommended full replacement of the 11,000-foot stretch of pipe, and provided a cost estimate of around $7.13 million.