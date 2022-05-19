Bulldog Wrestling Club aims to build talent pipeline

Stance is everything.

That’s the message Rick Murren drove home to the kid’s in attendance at one of many practices for the Goochland Wrestling Club. The club, which currently holds 32 members and held 12 in the Goochland High School gym that day, is the latest attempt to develop a true wrestling pipeline in Goochland.

With the high school team coming off a promising season with multiple standouts, Murren has tasked himself, high school head coach Jeremy Wampler and former Virginia Tech wrestler and current NCAA referee JR Johnson to instruct and educate kids aged 5-18 about the necessary training and confidence required to become a strong performer on the mat.

“If we don’t create excitement for the youth and build the program from the bottom up, you can’t expect for an eighth or ninth grader to go out and try wrestling,” Murren said.

Murren’s experience as a wrestler at Hermitage High School and in the Marine Corps combined with coaching and refereeing experience at the high school level gives him and his team of teachers a chance to introduce new wrestling techniques and styles in a manner that makes it fun and exciting to a newcomer.

“The kids love it, you can see it,” Murren said. “They just want to go live.”

Wampler, who led the Bulldogs to a stellar season in the Jefferson District this past winter, also set up a middle school wrestling program as well, but he says the importance of a feeder program is vital to sustaining the high school team’s success and, in the process, turning Goochland wrestling into an overall threat on a yearly basis.

“It’s the same reason you teach kids foreign languages at such a young age,” he said.

“Wrestling’s a foreign language, and if you come into it in middle school or high school not knowing what you’re doing and other programs already know the language, you’ve got a lot of work to do.”

In its early classes that have focused on things like folkstyle and freestyle wrestling techniques, working through angles and tilting to get an opponent on their back, newcomers like 13-year-old Aidan Haskell are getting a chance to learn what makes a great wrestler.

“I was surprised how quick you had to be and how good your foot movement had to be,” Haskell said. “I pick the concepts up with (the coaches) pretty easy.”

With the program running until July 29 and an open invitation to all who are interested, Murren expects to see numbers jump far beyond 32 athletes. He’s also slated to take over Wampler’s middle school program in order to take less pressure off the high school coach as he locks in on his program for next year.