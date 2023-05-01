It’s hard to envision a better senior night showing for Goochland baseball and softball than what actually transpired in their wins against Armstrong at home on April 24.

The baseball team, which honored 11 seniors, had its largest margin of victory of the season against the winless Armstrong Wildcats, running up a score of 26-0 to take its fifth win of the season.

That production was matched by the softball team on the field directly next to them. The Bulldogs recognized seven of their own seniors before demolishing the Wildcats, 21-0. That win moves their record to 9-6 on the season.

Senior pitcher Chase Breedlove got the start for the baseball team, as he and the defense made quick work of their opponent while the offense lit up the scoreboard for 15 runs in the first inning. By the end of the third inning, the Bulldogs reached their 26th run and held the same score over the next two innings before the game was called off.

In the softball game, senior pitcher Jayden Staton combined for a shutout alongside sophomore Kyndall Shapiro, with Staton tossing eight strikeouts to Shapiro’s six.

Staton and her fellow seniors were excellent on offense as well. Staton, Madison Duke, Maya Jandzinski and Maria Shibley all recorded three RBIs and multiple hits on their day, while seniors Brookelyn Green, McKenzie Jones and Jaylia Mills recorded two hits and two RBIs apiece.

While it was a moment worth celebrating, both teams fell in close games to solid Louisa County squads. The Bulldogs of the baseball team nearly toppled a 10-3 Lions team thanks to a three-run fifth inning to make it a 4-3 Lions lead, but the battle-tested Lions added one more run late to hold on for a close district victory.

Those three Bulldogs runs came from a Mason Gregory triple, a Will Johns grounder where he reached on an error and a Jackson Bell double.

The softball team, meanwhile, took on a Louisa County team that’s lost just a single game this year. The Bulldogs had a good start early and faced no issues scoring runs, but the Lions’ own offense was too tough to handle, and they captured an 11-6 win on the road.

The Bulldogs entered the second inning with a 2-0 lead after a Duke triple and a Chelsey Farthing ground single, but the Lions ran off five runs in the top of the third for a 5-2 lead.

An error on a Green grounder allowed Duke to score to cut the deficit to 5-4 in the bottom of the third, but the Lions again exploded for three more runs in the top of the fourth. Duke’s RBI double in the bottom of the fourth and her groundout to score Mills home gave the Bulldogs some more offensive flashes, but the Lions ultimately proved too dangerous with the bat and they ended the Bulldogs’ three-game winning streak in the process.