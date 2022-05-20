Bulldogs baseball, softball celebrate senior night

Taking on Monticello at home on May 10, the Goochland softball and baseball teams honored a total of five seniors as they approach their final games as Bulldogs.

While both teams lost to Monticello — the girls in an 8-1 game and the boys with a 11-8 result — the spirits were still high on both sides.

On the softball field, Karsyn Martin, Jasmine Price and Abrielle White — who have been vital to Goochland’s success offensively and defensively this season — played one of their last home games as Bulldogs against a dynamic Mustangs team that is sure to be a threat in the regional playoffs.

Head coach Wayland Colwell reiterated that praise, speaking highly of his three senior leaders as part of the backbone that makes the program what it is today.

“All the seniors have done really well this year. They’ve contributed a lot and have been in all of the games to help us a lot,” he said. “We’re going to miss them next year.”

Price, who has been one of the team’s most consistent pitchers all season, says the invaluable chemistry she’s developed with this group is something she’ll undoubtedly miss as they all go their separate ways.

“It’s definitely scary, but I know we’re going to go on to do great things,” Price said.

On the field directly next to the girls, the baseball team nearly pulled off one of its trademark comebacks in a game that honored seniors Eli Umberger and Aidan Allen. After the game, head coach Wes Farkas praised his two leaders for their dedication to the program.

“Those guys are doing all I could ask for as a coach,” he said.

Allen, a three-year player, had a senior night to remember on the field, batting three-of-four on the night with two runs and an RBI. One of those runs came in the bottom of the sixth with the team inching closer to the Mustangs lead.

“It’s kind of mind-blowing, honestly,” Allen said. “I’ve grown up with these kids all my life playing ball, we’re a close group.”

After cutting the Mustangs lead to 10-6 and holding them to just one run at the top of the seventh, the Bulldogs scored two runs on a line-drive double from D.J. Jones, but the runs stopped there with the Mustangs closing the inning out through the strength of their pitching. Still, Umberger said he was happy to see the positive response from the fans in attendance.