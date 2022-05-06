Bulldogs boys soccer win first games of the season

After an 0-6 start to the season, the Goochland boys soccer team has finally found itself in the win column.

The Bulldogs played three games in four days last week, and played their best soccer of the season, dominating the Louisa County Lions and the Caroline County Cavaliers with 5-0 and 7-0 victories on April 25 and 29. Sandwiched between the two home wins was an 8-0 loss to the 8-0-2 Western Albemarle Warriors on April 28.

“I was just so proud of the guys,” head coach Marshall Lindner said after the team’s win over the Lions. “They’ve been working hard and not coming away with the results, but it all came together.”

A week prior to their first win of the season against Louisa County, Lindner credits a strong performance against the Orange County Hornets as a solid starting point to the team’s scoring momentum that they found in their two wins.

Though Goochland lost that matchup 5-2 to the 5-2-1 Hornets that are fourth in the Jefferson District standings, goals by sophomore Duncan Pillion and junior Gintautas Putinas propelled the Bulldogs to even greater goal-scoring heights.

In their first win of the season against Louisa County, the Bulldogs were led by a brilliant hat trick performance from sophomore Yoshi DaSilva, who also added in another goal in the Caroline victory to cap off an impressive week for him in front of the net.

Joining DaSilva in the scoring column was team captain Drew Meiller and sophomore Anthony Esposito. Goalie Braedon McKeown also finished with eight saves, including a few critical denials early in the first half that set the tone and allowed the Bulldogs to score first.

McKeown’s rock solid goalkeeping was also aided in part by a terrific defensive performance by the team, with Lindner crediting every player rotated in on the defensive end for a near-perfect performance.

“Everybody, eight or nine guys with substitutes, played great games in front of our goalie Braedon,” he said.

In the win against Caroline, McKeown recorded just four saves, as he was given far less to do with the defense stepping up even more to help him record his second clean sheet of the week.

On the offensive end, the Bulldogs were as balanced as ever, with all seven goals coming from different players, including DaSilva and Meiller. Putinas also came off his Orange County finish with yet another goal to add to the offensive fireworks.

Rounding out the goal scoring for the Bulldogs were goals from seniors Tristan Hyman and Luke Michaels, freshman Joe Hopler and junior Conner Doersch.