Bulldogs continue to roll in perfect start

The wins just keep on coming for the Goochland volleyball team.

After beating Amelia County in a home matchup on Wednesday, Sept. 7, the Bulldogs traveled to the home gym of the Maggie Walker Green Dragons for their second meeting of the season, where the Bulldogs again claimed the victory with wins in three straight sets.

The first meeting, which Goochland hosted on Aug. 25 in its second game of the season, saw head coach Rachel Jacobsen’s team win with sets of 25-13, 25-15 and 25-15.

This time though, the Green Dragons made things a bit more difficult for the Bulldogs, including a second set that came right down the wire with a late Green Dragons run that made the traveling Bulldogs fight for every point earned. Ultimately, the Bulldogs won with sets of 25-17, 25-22 and 25-16.

With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 5-0 to start the season and seem to build team chemistry with each passing win. There’s a certain level of accountability with the Bulldogs, something that can perhaps be attributed to the team’s leadership at the top that eliminates any chance of finger pointing or ego-driven play.

“Honestly a lot of it is our attitude,” Jacobsen said. “Our seniors have really great mentalities. They’re really focused and bringing a lot to the table in keeping everybody together and focused.”

Leading the Bulldogs in kills was senior opposite Nina Smith, who added another quality performance to an already stellar season with 12 kills and four blocks. Setter Nicole Brown added seven kills herself along with a team-high 22 assists to go with four aces.

Next to Smith at middle blocker was Layla Ford, who had an all-around performance demonstrating her versatility as a scorer and blocker. The senior added nine kills at the front of the net, four digs and eight blocks.

A true standout defensively though was junior libero Amelia Capone, who had a hand in multiple highlight reel digs that saved her team a point and led to some riveting rally action between the Bulldogs and their Colonial District opponent. Capone added 24 digs in total.

On the Maggie Walker side, head coach John Feeney’s team that is now 2-4 on the season is steadily improving as a program, as showcased by the improved results against an undefeated Goochland side. They were led in kills by sophomore Gabby Hines, who finished with nine kills, two blocks and nine digs. Goochland resident and team captain Markella Stratiou also had a solid outing, finishing with 16 assists and four digs as the team’s setter, while her teammate Brinkley Davis, a middle hitter, added six blocks and three kills.

In the first set, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 7-0 lead to start, but the Green Dragons were able to respond off a timeout to close the gap to 11-7. Goochland won the next four points though and later took a 16-8 lead thanks to a tremendous dig from Capone that allowed junior Adele Wheatley to tip one over the net for a well-earned point.

Smith then took over to close out the set, including smashing the winning kill for an early Goochland lead.

The second set found Goochland again off to a hot start with a 9-6 lead after Brown responded from a previous overshot out of bounds with a perfectly placed kill on her very next attempt.

What felt like another set in Goochland’s control at 21-15 suddenly became a nailbiter, with Maggie Walker going on a 4-0 run to make it 23-20. In an exciting final point, Smith again hit the winner, charging the net with two shots, one that was blocked and the next being ruled a Goochland point after a net interference call.

While Maggie Walker certainly made things interesting again in the third set, Goochland looked ready to leave the gym with a win after Brown hit two straight aces and the team took a 24-16 lead that ended with who else but Smith finishing the job with a stuff block.

Goochland will look to continue its terrific start with a road matchup against Fluvanna County on Thursday, Sept. 15.