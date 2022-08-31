Bulldogs fall to Cavs in debut, 21-7

With many fresh faces new to the varsity level and a season-opening bout with reigning Class 2 state champion King William, the Goochland football team had its hands full in its first taste of meaningful on-field action.

Though they battled hard and kept themselves within a two-score game for most of the evening, the more battle-tested Cavaliers proved too much to handle, taking a 21-7 win at home to start their season.

The Bulldogs had newcomers scattered throughout the starting lineup and depth chart, including quarterback Darius Rivers in his starting debut, and Goochland head coach Alex Fruth says that inexperience proved to be difficult to overcome, as the team failed to convert on multiple fourth down attempts, including two at the goal line in the second half.

“I think we had some wide-eyed kids,” Fruth said. “They were playing their first meaningful snaps in a varsity game, and it showed.”

The Cavs scored all three of their touchdowns in the first half, with two being credited to standout Tre Robinson, including a 25-yard score off a pitch outside to open the scoring in the first quarter. Goochland’s lone score came with 3:29 left in the opening quarter, as senior Nik Cotner blocked a Cavs punt and scooped up the loose ball in the back of the end zone for a Goochland touchdown to tie the game up, 7-7.

Despite the offense not completing a pass through the air or scoring a touchdown, it was a promising opener for the group, who sustained multiple drives into Cavaliers territory and set up scoring opportunities through a powerful rushing attack led by a 68-yard day for senior Jamason Pryor.

“(The Cavs) brought a lot more pressure than we had seen in their scrimmages, and it took us a moment on offense to adjust to that,” Fruth said.

On 11 carries, Pryor’s speed and agile cutting ability earned him a few chunk yardage runs down the sideline, including a 25-yard third quarter run that saw him charge up the middle and cut outside for a run into Cavs territory.

The biggest offensive play of the game came from Rivers, who finished with 53 yards on seven carries, when he took off up the middle and won a foot race against every defender before being tripped up just shy of the end zone.

On defense, a slow start against a dynamic Cavs rushing attack led to three scores, but the Bulldogs were able to settle down, stop over pursuing and avoid high tackle attempts in the second half, which helped keep the team in the game until the clock struck zero.

“They’re all disappointed, we’re disappointed, but this will be a good one to learn from,” he said. “That’s a really good football team, and I told our guys at the end of the season, King William is going to be 9-1 or 10-0, they’re going to be really good and we have to understand that.”