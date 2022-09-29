Bulldogs nearly upset in defensive battle

Goochland football continues to show improvement over the course of its season, and in the Bulldogs’ fourth game of the season, they came as close as they have all season to getting that first win.

Traveling to the home field of the Western Albemarle Warriors, the Bulldogs played without multiple starters and battled in a gritty, defensive affair that went in the Warriors’ favor, 7-3.

The game, played on Sept. 23, came down to the wire in a second half that found the Bulldogs with multiple opportunities to potentially take the lead.

One such instance in the third quarter saw the Warriors scramble for a loss ball after a high snap flew over the head of junior quarterback Nathan Simon toward the end zone, but the mad scramble for the ball ended up being recovered by the Warriors at their 1-yard-line, saving them from a safety or potential Goochland touchdown.

The Bulldogs got the ball back after that and had a promising drive sparked by nine consecutive runs to senior Jamason Pryor, who ran for 50 yards on that drive alone.

A killer delay of game halted the momentum of Pryor’s workhorse running though, and a crucial giveaway let the Warriors take control of the ball with 4:32 left in the ball game.

The Warriors were able to kill the clock all the way down thanks to two first downs on the ground and a decisive defensive pass interference that allowed them to line up in victory formation for their third win of the season.

Pryor was the standout for the Goochland offense behind a fantastic performance from the offensive line, tearing up the Warriors defense to the tune of 132 of the team’s 149 rushing yards on the night.

The lone score came from kicker Tyler Black, who split the uprights with a 33-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Goochland’s defense had an outstanding performance against a Warriors side that hadn’t been held to a single-digit scoring output all season, averaging nearly 31 points per game entering the contest.

The young, scrappy Bulldogs were particularly excellent on third downs, holding the Warriors to one-of-seven on third down conversions and a single touchdown that was scored in the first quarter when running back Kyle Keyton crossed the goal line for a 2-yard score.

That drive started at the Bulldogs 39-yard-line after a snap on a Bulldogs punt sailed past Black on fourth down.

The Bulldogs also forced a turnover on a fumble that was recovered by junior JaQuel Young in Warriors territory that set the offense up with great field position. Freshman linebacker Jack O’Malley also recorded a sack during the game.

While another tough loss, there’s clear progress being made for the Bulldogs, who are building off each experience on the field.

Goochland plays again on Friday, Sept. 30 in a home matchup against Fluvanna County, who is also searching for its first win of the season.