Bulldogs soccer fighting for first win

For a lot of reasons, the start to the season for the Goochland boys soccer team has been all about dealing with adversity.

Granted, all teams in every sport face their own battles as they navigate through the competition, but in their first three games, the Bulldogs have faced tougher district competition, multiple injuries to key players and, as head coach Marshall Lindner describes, a “touch-and-go” method to lineups because of those injuries.

Despite all of that, it seems impossible to keep these determined Bulldogs down. Despite an 0-4 start to the season, the team’s leaders have still found ways to keep optimism high as they strive to earn their first win of the season.

“In each of our three games, the guys competed and fought right down to the last minute,” Lindner said.

Lindner, who is in his second full season of coaching at Goochland, says the team’s adjustment from the James River District to the Jefferson District has been a difficult one thanks to a significantly tougher schedule, but the team hasn’t let that get in the way of their focus on their own personal improvements.

Junior center midfielder Drew Meiller believes that in the long run, the tougher competition can only help the team figure out what they need to do in order to be successful.

“I think we all knew it was going to be a challenge, but it was definitely a wakeup call versus other years,” Meiller said. “Personally, and I think everyone else would agree with me, it’s been a lot better for us. In previous years, we’re not improving at all, and losing the way we are and improving the way we are is helping us as a whole.”

Meiller specifically pointed out the team’s performance against Western Albemarle on March 28 as a strong litmus performance for Goochland.

Despite the 5-0 loss against a dynamic Warriors team that currently sits atop the district with a 4-0-2 record, Meiller sees the fact that the game was scoreless at the half as evidence that while the Bulldogs need to show improvement offensively, they have the capabilities to keep a game close against a top-tier opponent.

Meiller has been one of the team’s more vocal leaders this season, helping lead pregame and halftime pep talks with the group and finding ways to get everyone in the right mindset.

Meiller has also been one of many players to have to move around out of his natural position in the middle of the field, spending time at striker and at center back at different points in the season.

At center back, Meiller was filling in for injured junior David Johnson, who returned to the field this week after being out for two weeks with a back injury.

“It’s been really good,” Johnson said about his return from injury. “At first, it was a little slow because I hadn’t ran in two weeks and I was a little out of shape, but I’m good now.”

Johnson was one of five starters out for Goochland’s 2-0 loss to Fluvanna County on March 30, and with that time off, Johnson acted as an unofficial assistant coach on the sidelines for the younger players stepping into his role on defense.

With that sideline perspective, Johnson says he sees a team with potential to compete with any team, but they need to prioritize better ball movement and getting the Day 1 starting lineup back on the field.

“I feel like when we have a fully healthy team, we’ll be really good,” Johnson said. “We’ve been doing the best we can with a lot of players injured or out.”

As for those lineups and formations, Lindner says he’s taking it game-by-game based on the healthy players available as well as the skillsets of the opposing teams.

“When we’re playing against a team with a tremendous amount of firepower, you have to keep stronger in the back just to try and stay in the game,” he said. “So the formation will depend upon the nature of who we’re playing against.”

With only one senior slated to start at the beginning of the season in Tristan Hyman, who is currently out of the lineup with a broken wrist, guys like Johnson and Meiller have been vital for the first and second-year players still figuring out how to have success at this level.

Lindner mentioned underclassmen like sophomores Yoshi DaSilva and Duncan Pillion as notable players who have stepped up with bigger responsibility so far this year. The team has also seen strides from goalie Braedon McKeown, who has shown confidence in the goal against some formidable goal-scorers.

DaSilva is building off an impressive freshman campaign that saw him show potential as an electric goal-scoring threat.

While the team has yet to display their offensive potential as a whole, there’s confidence in a guy like DaSilva to give the team a much-needed boost.

“Yoshi has been stepping up and he’s really played very well in all three games,” Lindner said. “He’s a tremendous athlete overall.”

Pillion, meanwhile, is a newcomer to the team and has been an important part of the defensive rotation while Johnson was out. Lindner says he’s shown great strides and has left a strong impression in the early portions of the team’s schedule. Alongside Johnson, there’s hope the two could develop chemistry that makes goal-scoring a difficult task for any team.

With 13 more games left on the schedule before the team gets to the regional tournament, the Bulldogs have a clear focus on what needs to be improved and how the team intends to improve on those things.

The first step is to get the Day 1 lineup that Lindner envisioned, but beyond that the team hopes to use these upcoming games as a chance to continue building on their on-field communication, finishing in front of net and sharpening up their passing.

“We knew coming into the season that it’d be a lot tougher, but I think that getting that first win will boost everyone’s morale a little bit,” Meiller said.

There’s a long way to go for this team to be where they want to be, but with a long season ahead and a roster embracing every roadblock and obstacle thrown their way, it appears this team will gain that much-needed momentum sooner rather than later.