Bulldogs softball rallies in Jefferson debut

Last season, Goochland softball head coach Wayland Colwell could always see the fight his team showed when they were playing down.

Even in a new district, it appears that tendency to come back has carried over into this year.

In their Jefferson District debut against the Western Albemarle Warriors, the Bulldogs came back from a 9-1 deficit with eight runs in the sixth inning to win a thrilling game that pushes them to a 2-3 record to start the season.

“This is a team that believes in themselves and each other and doesn’t get down no matter what the score,” Colwell said. “We never count this team out because they have come back from deficits so many times.”

The Bulldogs had three multi-hit performances from senior Abrielle White, junior Jayden Staton and sophomore Chelsey Farthing, with White and Staton both earning a run and hitting a double.

Farthing earned two runs on the day, and pitched the final two innings, including a miraculous seventh inning performance from the mound that saw her finish the inning with the Warriors having runners in scoring position. The team in total finished with nine hits.

Colwell believes this type of performance gives his team momentum heading into their next few matchups, but also gives them a chance to focus on the areas he feels they still need to address.

Plays such as hitting line drives rather than pop-ups, improving their cutoffs from the outfield and overall better defensive execution are areas Colwell hopes to see improvement.

“It gives them confidence but also shows them what they have to work on with their bats,” he said. “They know this district is very tough and they can only look to one game at a time.”

Goochland’s defense stepped up early despite going down 2-1 heading into the top of the third, holding the Warriors scoreless all the way until the fifth inning.

Pitcher Jasmine Price, who pitched five innings, had four strikeouts and allowed five hits before being relieved by Farthing.

At the top of the sixth down 4-1, the Warriors quickly picked up momentum with four runs in as many at-bats, including a double that scored a runner in and a one-run home run that pushed their lead to seven.

It seemed momentum was fully in Western Albemarle’s corner at that point, but the Bulldogs responded in incredible fashion, starting with a Staton double on a fly ball toward left field.

Staton later scored when an error on a Madison Duke fly ball allowed her to reach base to make it 8-2.

The next seven batters after Duke’s hit would reach a base, starting with a single by freshman Grace Jennings.

After junior Jaylia Mills was hit by a pitch to advance, White scored in Jennings with a double on a ground ball toward centerfield.

With the next two hitters advancing by a walk and a hit by the pitch, Farthing’s line drive near right field led to a crucial defensive error and three runners scoring to tie the game up at 8-8.

On the next play, Farthing reached home when Staton once again stepped up to the plate and delivered with a grounder down the middle of the field for a single. At long last, the Bulldogs held the lead for the first time in the game.

Entering the seventh inning, Goochland needed its defense to finish the job, and it all started when a fly out in foul territory to catcher Brookelyn Green.

After a single put Warriors on first and second, Farthing made another impact play with a strikeout on a 2-2 count to put the Bulldogs just one out away from completing the comeback.

With bases loaded, the Bulldogs got that final out in a nail-biting play that saw the hitter connect on a grounder to Staton at the shortstop position.

Like she’d done so many times before in this game alone, Staton finished the job for the Bulldogs, getting a ground out to end the Warriors’ hopes of stealing the lead back at the very end.

“All in all it was a team win with the cheering from the bench, pinch runners and those getting singles at the opportune time ,” Colwell said.