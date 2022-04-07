Bulldogs tennis teams blank Flucos

It was a perfect day for Goochland tennis, as both the boys and girls teams swept the Fluvanna County Flucos in a dominant day on the courts.

The girls team hosted the Flucos on a chilly Wednesday evening and served the Flucos with a fantastic showing on their home courts.

Starting things off was an 8-2 set for No. 1 Margaret Townsend, one of three returning players from last season. Townsend made quick work of her opponent for Fluvanna, excelling on her serves and forehand shots that Fluvanna’s Ellie White struggled to keep up with.

Sophomore Anna Stamey had a tougher matchup with senior Catherine Napier, but she was able to go stroke-for-stroke with her opponent to pick up an 8-5 win to give the Bulldogs their second win at the top of the competition.

Sophomore Genevieve Williamson continued the strong streak of play with an 8-2 set of her own against sophomore Emma Abel, which was followed by 8-1 wins by sophomore Hadley Peskin and junior Kamryn Harris. Sophomore Amelia Capone ended the singles competition on as high a note possible, winning 8-0 to end a perfect set of singles matches for the Bulldogs.

In doubles, Townsend and Stamey carried their singles momentum into their next match, winning 8-5. Williamson and Peskin won their match 8-1, while Harris and Capone ended the evening with an 8-2 result.

The girls, now 2-2 on the season, travel to Charlottesville High School for a match on April 12.

The boys, playing on the road, had the tone set by No. 1 player Evan Bernstine, who had no trouble against junior Paul Lyons. Bernstine dominated with a clean 8-0 sweep set, which was followed by another 8-0 set win by junior Alex Peskin and Ryan Bowers in their singles competitions. Those three are now 2-0 in singles to start the season, outscoring their competition by a combined 24-7 score.

Nothing could stop Goochland’s trio at the top, and that trickled down to its other players. Junior Charlie Alston won his matchup against sophomore Brayden Betts, 8-1.

It was a nice response in singles for Alston, who fell in his season-opening bout against Powhatan.

Rounding out their singles domination, sophomore Elijah Isom piled onto the Bulldogs shutout with an 8-1 win in his set, while junior David Townsend took down Flucos senior Maximilian Goetting, 8-3.

In doubles, the Bulldogs gave up just four points to the Flucos, with the pairing of Bernstine and Peskin once again refusing to give up a point to their opponents.

The pairings of Bowers and Alston and Isom and Townsend won their matches 8-2 as well.