Bulldogs volleyball continue season-opening win streak

The wins just keep coming in for the Goochland volleyball team.

After a promising opening week that featured wins against Powhatan and Maggie Walker where Goochland lost just one of its seven sets played, the team came right back in its lone matchup last week with yet another convincing victory, this time a clean three-set sweep of James Monroe on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The junior varsity team also won against James Monroe in two sets, making it an overall perfect day of volleyball for the Bulldog parents and fans in attendance.

The Bulldogs took control of each set with comfortable leads that never seemed to be in much doubt, opening the game with a 25-14 win to snatch the first set. In the second, James Monroe fared a little better, but it was still Goochland’s set to lose, and it continued the trend of stellar defense at the net and organized offense with unselfish play and clever passes to take a 25-16 set win.

In the final set, the Bulldogs continued to do what worked, and they wrapped things up early with a 25-19 win to take the game in just three sets.

Leading the team in kills was senior Layla Ford with nine on the day to go with two blocks, while seniors Nina Smith and Nicole Brown added eight kills each themselves. Brown was also instrumental in the team’s passing and defensive success, adding 19 assists and five digs.

Freshman Emmerson McCourt also made a big impact on the result, flying around the court making an impact both as a scorer and defender herself, pitching in six kills and five digs. The most impactful player on the serve was sophomore Ava Garrison, who served nine aces and contributed seven digs. Rounding out an excellent all-around afternoon was a 17-dig performance from junior Amelia Capone, who also finished with two aces on her own serves.

With their perfect start, the Bulldogs have emerged as one of the teams to beat in the Jefferson District and with a chance to string together more performances like this, they’re becoming an early favorite to emerge from the region and potentially punch a ticket to the state tournament.

The Bulldogs hit the courts again this week with a rematch against the Maggie Walker Green Dragons on Thursday, Sept. 8, though this matchup will see the Bulldogs entering as the road team.

Maggie Walker is coming off a 3-0 win of its own this past week, defeating Hermitage in a home matchup. The game will start at 6:30 p.m.