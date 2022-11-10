Cadets advance off PK madness

Heading into a penalty shootout in the first round of the VISAA State Boys Soccer Tournament against Norfolk Academy (13-5-3), the Benedictine Cadets soccer team (11-3-3) was on the verge of a playoff win that would be the first for the program in well over a decade.

Cadets goalie Gardener Campbell, who was steady in denying every chance thrown his way in regulation, saw the Bulldogs go to the left side of the net multiple times in the previous four PK attempts that set his team up with a 4-3 lead and just a stop away from the win.

Playing the odds of a misdirect in a true guessing game, Campbell instead decided to go right on the shot that could decide the outcome. That decision proved correct, as he stopped a low shot into the right corner and was bombarded by his teammates and the students in the stands as the team survived a thrilling classic on its home field that advanced the Cadets to the state quarterfinals.

“They went left every time, so gotta go right on the last one,” Campbell said. “I’m just lucky I saved it.”

It’s well-known that the Cadets can seemingly pull the rabbit out of a hat when their backs are against the wall in crunch time, and Campbell believes it’s the team’s natural underdog mindset that’s played a role in their impressive ability to close out games that go all the way down to the wire.

“I think we just are natural underdogs,” Campbell said. “We like being down, we like being behind, we like coming back and we like breaking their hearts at the end.”

Head coach Daniel Gill, who has been known to eat apples on the sideline to calm his nerves during games, perhaps could have used an entire orchard for this game, which saw plenty of scoring chances of both sides, loads of physical play and a whistle that every fan on both side of the field would undeniably refer to as frustrating.

While dealing with his own stress from the game on the sideline, Gill says he also saw his team step up and play a relaxed, confident brand of soccer that directly contributed to their best moments during the game.

“I think the times we played really well was when we relaxed a little bit,” Gill said. “[Norfolk Academy] is a team that wants to play super fast and so the 40 minutes or so that we were able to play relaxed and calm was awesome.”

Still, even with their relaxed ways, goals seemed to elude both the Cadets and the Bulldogs, though not for lack of trying.

Some of Benedictine’s best chances to score came late in the second half, with one finding sophomore Joe Hopler with the ball at his feet in the box with space to fire, though he slipped before his initial attempt and managed to get a shot into the low left corner that was ultimately saved.

Moments before that Hopler shot on goal was a linkup between seniors Ben Marks and Reed Miller with less than two minutes to play, as Marks fed in a run to Miller that resulted in a shot driven high over the net.

With the team scoring just a single goal in its last three games, Gill knows the team’s best playmakers and shot creators will need to be at their best the rest of the way in order to continue their season.

“We just have to find a way to put the ball in the goal,” Gill said.

One way he’s hoping to get the team to do that is by getting the team to play “synchronized” on the field, something he hammered home from the bench during the matchup.

“I want them to not just play the ball and not think about it, I want them to always be thinking about a plan,” Gill said. “That’s pretty advanced soccer, but that’s what I’m trying to get them to do, and that’s when they play well is when they think that way.”

While the attacking players did what they could to generate chances against a sturdy Norfolk team, the defenders on Benedictine’s side played just as well, clearing the majority of the chances, limiting corner kick opportunities and relying on the star quality skills of players like Jack Miller to keep the score locked into a tie heading into extra time and later the shootout.

During the shootout, the Cadets started off with Antonio Schoenborn’s shot that was stopped to give the Bulldogs an early advantage after Norfolk scored to make it 1-0.

Nathan Howerton got the Cadets back on the right track with a score on his attempt in front of the net, though another Bulldogs score made it 2-1.

Things ultimately became tied once Benedictine’s Anthony Gambardella snuck one in the left corner while a Norfolk shot went wide left.

Then, Marks got the Cadets ahead 3-2, followed by another Bulldogs score to tie it back up, 3-3.

After Jack Miller put one in the top corner of the net to put the Bulldogs on the ropes, Campbell’s game-sealing save was what punctuated the intense finale of the game, giving the Cadets a well-earned and historical victory.

Now in the quarterfinals, the Cadets will get a rematch with the top-seeded Collegiate Cougars (15-2), who dominated their previous meeting with a 5-0 win on Oct. 13.

After defeating Norfolk Academy, Campbell says the win hopefully gives him and his teammates the kind of momentum that serves as a jump start to another potential upset bid against a dynamic Cougars opponent.