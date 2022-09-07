Cadets force shutout for first win

A week after a tough season-opening loss to Trinity, the Benedictine football team got up from defeat, wiped the dirt off and got back to work.

With a chance at a statement win against the Friendship Collegiate Academy Knights, the Cadets did exactly that, shutting out the Knights and scoring two second half touchdowns for a 17-0 win at home on Friday, Sept. 2.

Much like the matchup with Trinity, it was all-defense early for both sides, with Benedictine scoring the lone points off a 24-yard field goal in the first half.

The first half also saw an early quarterback change for the Cadets, with starter Wes Buleza on the sideline in the second quarter after an interception while sophomore Easton Ogle took over.

Buleza later returned to the role in the third quarter and looked composed with the second chance, making multiple high-level throws across the field, including a 23-yard dart to junior Riley Roarty for a touchdown on their opening drive of the third quarter.

Roarty had a solid day through the air, recording three receptions for 59 yards to go with his score.

After Roarty’s score made it 10-0, the Cadets added to the lead one more time with a 5-yard touchdown pass from running back David Ngendakuriyo as the third quarter came to an end.

It was an impressive drive for the Cadets, who were set up at their 49-yard-line after senior John Garbett blocked his second punt of the day. The drive opened with some playcalling trickery, with a backward pass to Jordan Callahan leading to him letting it fly to Roarty, who came down with a jump ball for a 31-yard gain.

Garbett’s immaculate two-block performance was a highlight on the special teams, but he and his teammates on defense truly came together for a masterpiece performance. The Knights couldn’t generate momentum all game, and constantly sent their punting unit out after converting on third downs just twice out of 10 tries while recording 151 yards of total offense compared to the Cadets’ 223 yards.

One promising drive that started with a deep ball putting them in Cadets territory early in the fourth quarter felt like a chance for the Knights to finally get on the board until senior safety Nic Land swooped in and killed that momentum with an interception in the end zone to cut the drive short.

On their next drive, set up by a blocked punt of their own, the Knights started at the Cadets’ 11-yard-line and still couldn’t convert, failing on a fourth-and-7 attempt that saw a pass fall incomplete.

Much like last week, the dynamic Cadets defensive line was a force all afternoon, led by a strong performance from junior Jacob Moore, who recorded a sack in the fourth quarter.