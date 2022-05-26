Cadets relay team wins state title

When the Benedictine running quartet consisting of Eddie Jackson, Nick Land, Antonio Schoenborn and Darryl Edmonds kicked off their run in the 4x400 VISAA Track and Field Championships, the four runners quickly blew by the competition in a race that was firmly in the Cadets’ control all the way to the finish line.

With Jackson starting and Edmonds closing, the Cadets blasted through the competition at Sports Backers Stadium on May 21 with a new school record time of 3 minutes, 25.08 seconds.

After 800 meters, the Cadets held a five-second advantage over Episcopal, and that lead grew to eight seconds after 1200 meters with the Cadets clocked in at 2:34.25. While there were a few changes in the top five, that eight-second lead was held intact once the Cadets finished the race, earning the team a well-deserved state title.

That wasn’t Benedictine’s only title of the day though, with Edmonds also taking home a state title in the triple jump. Edmonds’ top mark of 46 feet, 6.25 inches on his final attempt was unmatched, with the next closest jump coming in at 44-11 from Blue Ridge High School junior Chayse Sloan.

For the whole day, the Cadets finished in fourth place among 15 schools in the Division I boys competitions, recording a team score of 51.50 points. The top-3 schools were Woodberry Forest with 214.50 points, Fork Union with 74 points and Collegiate with 53.50 points.

Those four athletes running the 4x400 relay earned the Cadets points in other events as well. Aside from Edmonds’ big triple jump victory, he also placed in third in the 300-meter hurdles with a recorded time of 41.25 seconds that was behind Woodberry Forest runner Albert Asare and St. Stephen’s Bradley Cruthirds. His result placed him within the top-50 300-meter hurdle times within the state.

Jackson also had another great performance in the 400-meter dash, finishing in second place behind Fork Union’s Dominique Julius with a time of 50.21 seconds that also placed him within the top-50 sprinters in the state for that competition.

In the pole vault competition, junior Jackson Mann had a strong outing on the big stage for the Cadets, placing fourth with a mark of 13 feet, a result that places him within the top-25 in the state for the event. In front of him were three Woodberry Forest athletes who all set marks that were within the top-10 in the state.

Rounding out an impressive day for the Cadets was the 4x100 relay team consisting of Edmonds, Roth Thomas, Addison Gosline and Khalil Moore and their fourth place result among 13 schools. Their 44.66-second time was a second behind third place finisher Episcopal, while Trinity Episcopal and Woodberry Forest took home first and second place respectively.

It was an overall successful day for the Cadets on the biggest stage they’ve faced all season, and while seniors like Edmonds and Jackson see their careers on the track draw to a close at Benedictine, they can say they went out on perhaps the highest note possible with a new school record and a state title to their names.