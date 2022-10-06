Cadets soccer remains perfect after beating the Wolves

Benedictine soccer continues to roll through the competition as it goes past the midway point of the regular season.

Taking on Saint John Paul the Great Wolves for the second time this season on Sept. 29, the Cadets again faced a down-to-the-wire finish against the Wolves in their rematch at the Benedictine Soccer Field, this time winning in a 2-1 finish that featured goals from Ben Marks and Reed Miller. The Cadets won the first meeting 3-2 on Sept. 16.

The first half saw both sides generate some pressure, but the story of the half was the top-tier defense from the Wolves and the Cadets denying the majority of the scoring chances. Benedictine had defensive contributions across the field from guys like Jack Miller, Colin Pinotti and Anthony Schoenborn that allowed them to keep a clean sheet into halftime.

The go-ahead goal from Marks came with just two minutes left in the opening half, as the Cadets star burst forward with a run down the left wing and maintained possession through a standing tackle from a Wolves defender as he buried a goal into the right side of the net.

Marks previously had one of the team’s better first half chances with 12 minutes to play, serving a pass up from the right side that was in front of net with no Wolves defender to clear and the keeper out of position, though no Cadet was there to finish the job.

In the second half, the Wolves leveled the score with 31 minutes which led to yet another close game for the Cadets, who look like a team that has been in this type of situation before. With 12 minutes left in the game, Reed Miller scored what would be the winner on a corner kick, as he flew high through the air over a pack of defenders to put a header into the net off a pass from Nathan Howerton.