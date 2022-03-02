Cadets stand out at Prep Nationals

On Feb. 18, Benedictine’s wrestling team left the 2022 VISAA State Tournament with four state champs and an overall second place finish. A week later, those four champs took their talents on the mat to the next level at the 86th Annual National Prep Wrestling Championships. The tournament was held at the Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, MD.

113-pound freshman Lane Foard, 120-pound sophomore Brycen Arbogast, 132-pound senior Dyson Dunham and 160-pound senior Zane Cox all entered the tournament as state champions and left as Prep National All-Americans by placing within the top-8 of their respective weight class brackets. Benedictine also had 138-pound junior Brady Bollander, 152-pound sophomore Christian Ferrell and 285-pound senior Stanislaw Schoenborn competing at the tournament.

The team finished with 56.5 total points in the tournament, good for 16th place. Wyoming Seminary won the tournament outright with 346.5 points after having four first place finishers.

Cox’ final appearance in the tournament was particularly special, as his fourth place finish was not only the best among his Benedictine teammates, but also placed him on a tier of his very own in Benedictine wrestling history as the first ever four-time Prep National All-American.

Cox was in close contests all throughout the tournament, with one close 2-1 decision loss to Dominic Federici of Wyoming Seminary in the semifinals being what pushed Cox to fourth place. Despite a tough loss, it was an outstanding day of wrestling for the 160-pounder, who opened the tournament with three straight wins. He first shut out Archbishop Spaulding wrestler Drew Salazar 7-0 with three takedowns.

Then, he beat St. Benedict’s Prep’s Jarazell Bull in a thrilling 11-7 decision that saw Cox score six points in the third period to solidify the win. In his quarterfinals matchup against Lake Highland Prep’s Joshua Boykin, Cox tied things up late in the third with an escape before winning in overtime with a massive takedown where he countered a long lunge and tossed Boykin to the ground. The tournament was yet another highlight in a wrestling career full of them for Cox.

The next best finish was from fellow senior Dunham, who earned a fifth place finish and second All-American honor.

Dunham lost his opening matchup in a 9-6 decision, then proceeded to dominate the consolation bracket, winning six straight matches.

His first win appeared to be a direct response to his tough loss, and the motivated Dunham dominated William Penn Charter’s Greyson Catlow-Sidler in a 17-0 beatdown.

After beating Baylor School’s Nate Askew in a 5-0 decision, a forfeit in the fifth place game capped off a terrific showing for the Cadets star.

Arbogast also earned his second All-American bid with an eighth place finish. He opened up his day with a 43-second pin against Merlin Dilone from St. Benedict’s Prep, and then earned a 10-0 major decision over The Hill School’s Robert Pavlek that started off with an early first period three-point near fall.

After an opening round bye, Foard won his first match with a 9-1 decision led by three takedowns over Andrew Pimental of Belmont Hill.

He met Pimental again in the seventh place game and fared even better, leading 12-0 before finishing with a win by fall in 4:32. Foard earned two three-point near falls before ending the match for good just before the end of the third period.

Competing in the tournament wraps up another stellar season for head coach David Yost and his Cadet wrestlers.