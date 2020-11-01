Cat tale: Unexpected find highlights kindness of strangers

So the kitten and I set off as fast as the speed limit would allow, arriving just a few minutes before the vet closed for the day. But instead of handing over the formula and sending us off, the vet tech gently scooped up the kitten and carried him inside. She returned 20 minutes later, having taken care of what I had failed to notice was a significant flea issue, and spent another 20 minutes showing me how to do everything I would need to do to keep the kitten — which she guessed was about 2 to 3 weeks old — alive. She gave me a hot water bag, extra formula, and a tiny bottle.

“You can do this,” she assured me, and then wrote her cell phone number on the flap of the cardboard box the kitten was sitting in. “Just call if you run into any issues.”

While her advice and guidance were immensely appreciated, the issues, unfortunately, were mounting. The first: We are a dog house and those dogs both seemed intent on eating — or at least tasting — the kitten. The second: As two people who both work long hours, neither my husband nor I had the kind of time to care for the little ball of fluff the way it deserved.