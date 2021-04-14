Chamber golf tournament to mark 30 years

The Goochland County Chamber of Commerce will will host its 30th Annual Golf Tournament on May 24th at Hermitage Country Club. This tournament has proven to be a signature event for the Goochland Chamber since 1991. A portion of the proceeds has supported the Scholarship Fund for Seniors at Goochland High School.

The Chamber will celebrate this anniversary tournament at the prestigious Hermitage Country Club, located in Goochland County, where the golfers can enjoy a round of golf on a course offering the best golf architecture in the Mid-Atlantic. Golfers are invited to register for a full day of golf, lunch, dinner, prizes and much more. To register at www.goochlandchamber.org, click on the logo on bottom right corner of home page. For additional information, call the Goochland Chamber office at (804) 556-3811 or email director@goochlandchamber.org