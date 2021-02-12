Chaplains’ courageous actions still inspirational

When I grew older, I only remembered portions of the brief story that accompanied the scene at the museum, but I never forgot the image of those men calmly offering their life vests to save the lives of others.

I have since learned the entirety of their saga, and the enormity of their sacrifice.

The four chaplains served together with 900 other men on the Dorchester on an undisclosed mission in the North Atlantic in the winter of 1943. More than a week had passed when a German submarine near Newfoundland torpedoed the ship.

The blast knocked out the ship’s electricity, and the four chaplains were instrumental in forming and directing an orderly evacuation from the darkened lower decks. They handed out life vests, and, when the supply ran out, took the ones off their backs and handed them to men preparing to abandon ship.

A survivor of the sinking, one of only about 200, said the last thing he saw before the ship sank beneath the waves was the four chaplains.

“The last thing I saw, the Four Chaplains were up there praying for the safety of the men,” Grady Clark recounted. That’s exactly the way I remember the scene at the old museum.