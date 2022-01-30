Chief: Entire community contributed to winter storm response

When winter storm Frida slammed into Goochland on Jan. 3, many residents quickly realized that the weather event was set to leave behind a tremendous amount of damage in its wake.

Fortunately, Goochland County Fire-Rescue Chief Eddie Ferguson told county supervisors in his recent review of the county’s response to the storm, Goochland was well-prepared thanks to a number of steps taken by county leaders in recent years.

New, four-wheel drive ambulances proved invaluable in the snow and ice, said Ferguson, and the 13,000 square-foot state-of-the-art Company 6 firehouse in Hadensville allowed the county to host Virginia National Guard troops deployed to assist with the storm response.

In response to the event, the county also activated its Emergency Operations Center for only the second time, the first being during Hurricane Isabel in 2003.

Of course, even with the key resources in place, Frida still took a massive toll on the county.