Chief: Entire community contributed to winter storm response

When winter storm Frida slammed into Goochland on Jan. 3, many residents quickly realized that the weather event was set to leave behind a tremendous amount of damage in its wake.
Fortunately, Goochland County Fire-Rescue Chief Eddie Ferguson told county supervisors in his recent review of the county’s response to the storm, Goochland was well-prepared thanks to a number of steps taken by county leaders in recent years.
New, four-wheel drive ambulances proved invaluable in the snow and ice, said Ferguson, and the 13,000 square-foot state-of-the-art Company 6 firehouse in Hadensville allowed the county to host Virginia National Guard troops deployed to assist with the storm response.
In response to the event, the county also activated its Emergency Operations Center for only the second time, the first being during Hurricane Isabel in 2003.
Of course, even with the key resources in place, Frida still took a massive toll on the county.
According to Ferguson, Goochland experienced over 9,000 power outages as trees, weighed down by ice and snow, began falling onto power lines. Those same trees made for particularly treacherous conditions for first responders, who found themselves having to cut their way in—and then out—of local neighborhoods when responding to calls. At one point, said Ferguson, it took crews nearly an entire day to make it to the home of a resident in need of medical attention.
Fortunately, he said, a number of residents came to the aide of deputies and fire-rescue crews, using their own chainsaws and equipment to help clear the roadways.
“This was really a whole-community approach,” Ferguson said.
According to Ferguson’s report, Goochland 911 operators fielded 4,530 calls during the storm and the Sherriff’s Office received 615 calls for service.
Between career personnel and volunteers, the response saw 4,190 man hours logged.