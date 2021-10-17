’Chuckers helping to keep cold at bay for residents

Every Saturday from October through March, at the old Ragland Woodyard just west of the Courthouse in Goochland, Goochland Rotary members perform a vital service for the community. These folks are part of the Goochland Rotary Club Woodchuckers. Armed with chain saws, wood-splitters and pickup trucks they cut, split and deliver firewood to vulnerable families of the Goochland community that rely on wood to heat their homes throughout the winter.

The Goochland Rotary Woodchuckers have been active for over 16 years. The group evolved as a club service project to assist members of the community with their winter home heating needs. The wood supply they use is donated from private citizens and local companies in the construction and land development businesses.

“We are really fortunate to have the support of companies like Liesfield Contractors and others, who generously supply and transport wood to our work area at Ragland Woodyard,” said Rotary member Joe Morgan.

In an average year, the club cuts and splits between 100 and 150 pickup truck loads of wood and delivers them to client families that are referred to them by Goochland Cares.