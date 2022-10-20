Collegiate continues to roll after win over Benedictine

In a battle between top VISAA soccer teams, the Collegiate Cougars hosted the Benedictine Cadets at Charlie Blair Field and flexed their muscles with a powerful showing that ended in a 5-0 win on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Collegiate (11-2), ranked fourth in the VISAA’s top-10 polls on Oct. 6, had most of its success attacking with runs through the wings, which in turn allowed them to win the corner kick differential and consistently send passes inside the box for their guys to put in the net.

Benedictine (9-2-2), ranked seventh in the last standings, controlled the opening 20 minutes of the first half with high energy and intensity pushing the ball up, but Collegiate broke through with the first goal on a one-touch volley from junior Charles Nolde off a cross from junior Andrew Ascoli.

Just before the first half ended, the Cougars doubled their lead, this time coming from sophomore Shaan Agarwal.

In the 52nd minute, senior Matthew Jenkins gave the Cougars a commanding 3-0 lead when Agarwal drove down the left side of the field and placed a ground cross to the foot of Jenkins, who drove it into the back of the net for the team’s third score.

With control of possession and generating chances left and right, it was only a matter of time before the Cougars added their fourth goal, this time coming off a corner kick that followed a terrific save from Cadets keeper Gardener Campbell.

On the ensuing corner, Ascoli added the fourth goal after the ball leaked out near the top of the box, where he finished in front of a crowded net.

With the game all but over, the Cadets down a player after a pair of yellow cards sent Nathan Howerton off and the Cougars bench cleared to give the backups valuable playing time, Quinton Sullivan made it 5-0 on a lay off assist from Joshua Parker in the 83rd minute.

The Cougars play again on Thursday, Oct. 20 against Episcopal at 4 p.m. while the Cadets take on Veritas School at the same time on Thursday.