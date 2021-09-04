Collegiate field hockey earns 6-0 shutout win at home

GOOCHLAND -- Collegiate field hockey dominated its home match on Friday as it shut out visiting Saint John Paul the Great Catholic High School 6-0. Sophomore Callie Rogers led the Cougars with 2 goals and sophomores M.K. Brost and Heidi Albrecht, senior Ellie Smith and freshman Celie Shield each scored 1. Rogers, senior Madelyn Curtis and junior Sadie Brooks each added an assist.

Eighth grader Abby Carley made one save in goal for Collegiate.