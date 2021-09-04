Collegiate field hockey earns 6-0 shutout win at home

GOOCHLAND -- Collegiate field hockey dominated its home match on Friday as it shut out visiting Saint John Paul the Great Catholic High School 6-0. Sophomore Callie Rogers led the Cougars with 2 goals and sophomores M.K. Brost and Heidi Albrecht, senior Ellie Smith and freshman Celie Shield each scored 1. Rogers, senior Madelyn Curtis and junior Sadie Brooks each added an assist.
Eighth grader Abby Carley made one save in goal for Collegiate.
The Cougars are slated to host Western Albemarle on Wednesday, Sept 8 at 4:45 p.m. and will play at Cox High School at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex and Regional Training Center on Friday, Sept. 10 at 3:30 p.m. Collegiate will also host St. Anne’s-Belfield School on Tuesday, Sept 14 at 4 p.m.