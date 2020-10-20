Collegiate girls tennis improves to 5-0

To say Collegiate is opening the 2020 season with a dominant start would be putting it lightly.

The Cougars, who play their home matches at the Robins Campus in Goochland County, have won their first five team matches, going 34-1 in singles as they defeated St. Catherine’s – the team that beat them for the League of Independent Schools tournament championship in 2019 and finished one round better than them in the state finals – with a winning score of 6-1, and then routed Trinity 7-0.

When breaking down the individual stat lines, Collegiate played its most competitive singles sets yet against St. Catherine’s. The Cougars went into that Tuesday match having recorded 13 10-0 wins, but the Saints prevented a single bagel, winning at least one game against each of the Cougars’ players.

For Collegiate, senior Helena Huff defeated Madeliene Carithers 10-4, freshman Elizabeth Mendoza fended off Reagan Butler 10-5, senior captain Nora Willett powered past Lily Caldwell 10-1, senior Kayli Shenk from Powhatan out-dueled Lindsey Paulin 10-6, sophomore Lucy Ottley held off McKenly Thompson 10-5 and sophomore Emma Eldridge battled past Olivia Aghdami 10-5.

Ava Dalton got the sole win for the Saints, fending off sophomore Claiborne Dillard 10-5.