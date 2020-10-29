Collegiate girls tennis team takes 8-0 record into final week of matches

The Saints narrowly pulled out a couple of wins in the tightly contested No. 6 and 7 singles sets, with McKenly Thompson squeaking past Claiborne Dillard 11-9 and Gracie Smith edging out Emma Eldridge 10-8. As they did in their previous meeting, the Saints prevented a single bagel, winning at least one game against each of the Cougars’ players.

Collegiate also won four of the five exhibition matches held against the hosting Saints on Tuesday. McKenna Boardman out-dueled Olivia Aghdami 8-5, Malone Morchower fended off Emily Avery 9-7, Ann Carter Arendale defeated Mia Murphy 8-4 and Reynolds Hester beat Reilly Spitzer 8-3. For the Saints, Sarah Oley in the No. 10 seed held off Lucy Barnes 8-5.

Collegiate earned five bagel sets in its six wins in top-7 singles over Veritas on Thursday. Winning 10-0 were Huff over Ally Duell, Willett over Delphi Garrison, Shenk over Peyton Davidson, Boardman playing up at No. 4 singles over Bevie Siewers and Kylee Sanderson playing up at No. 6 over Breslin Siewers. Morchower picked up another hard-fought victory, this time while playing up at No. 5 as she out-dueled Betsie Rabke 10-7.

Sarina DePalma also fought hard playing up at No. 7 in a narrow 10-7 loss to Veritas’ Emily Carver.