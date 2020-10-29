Collegiate girls tennis team takes 8-0 record into final week of matches

Cougars sweep St. Anne's-Belfield on Senior Night
GOOCHLAND - Collegiate girls tennis remained perfect in team play going into its last two matches of the 2020 fall season with a 7-0 sweep of St. Anne’s-Belfield on the Cougars’ Senior Night at Robins Campus in Goochland. Collegiate also improved to 52-4 in total singles matches played.
The home team earned five bagel sets in its top seven matches. Kylee Sanderson, playing at No. 7, blanked Emma Finley-Gillis 10-0, and Helena Huff, Elizabeth Mendoza, Nora Willett and Lucy Ottley won 10-0 over Eloise Granville, Haley Couling, Caroline Lang and Meredith Payne, respectively.
Emma Eldrige denied Reese Couling 10-3, and Powhatan County’s Kayli Shenk routed Lisa Ng 10-2.
The teams also played one exhibition match, and it was a competitive one, as Sarina DePalma edged out Lily Wiley 9-7 to complete the overall sweep for Collegiate.
The Cougars take an 8-0 team record into their final week, with road matches at St. Gertrude’s on Tuesday and at Trinity on Friday.
The previous week, Collegiate defeated St. Catherine’s, 5-2, and Veritas, 6-1.
In a rematch between the two LIS rivals last Tuesday, St. Catherine’s once again gave the Cougars some of their stiffest competition so far this season. Senior Helena Huff routed Madeliene Carithers 10-1, Mendoza, a freshman, fended off Reagan Butler 10-6, Nora Willett routed Lily Caldwell 10-1, Powhatan’s Kayli Shenk commanded her match against Lindsey Paulin 10-2 and Lucy Ottley denied Ava Dalton 10-3.
The Saints narrowly pulled out a couple of wins in the tightly contested No. 6 and 7 singles sets, with McKenly Thompson squeaking past Claiborne Dillard 11-9 and Gracie Smith edging out Emma Eldridge 10-8. As they did in their previous meeting, the Saints prevented a single bagel, winning at least one game against each of the Cougars’ players.
Collegiate also won four of the five exhibition matches held against the hosting Saints on Tuesday. McKenna Boardman out-dueled Olivia Aghdami 8-5, Malone Morchower fended off Emily Avery 9-7, Ann Carter Arendale defeated Mia Murphy 8-4 and Reynolds Hester beat Reilly Spitzer 8-3. For the Saints, Sarah Oley in the No. 10 seed held off Lucy Barnes 8-5.
Collegiate earned five bagel sets in its six wins in top-7 singles over Veritas on Thursday. Winning 10-0 were Huff over Ally Duell, Willett over Delphi Garrison, Shenk over Peyton Davidson, Boardman playing up at No. 4 singles over Bevie Siewers and Kylee Sanderson playing up at No. 6 over Breslin Siewers. Morchower picked up another hard-fought victory, this time while playing up at No. 5 as she out-dueled Betsie Rabke 10-7.
Sarina DePalma also fought hard playing up at No. 7 in a narrow 10-7 loss to Veritas’ Emily Carver.
In the seven exhibition matches held the previous week at home versus St. Catherine’s on Oct. 13, Collegiate won three. Morchower edged out Avery 8-6, Arendale routed Murphy 8-2 and Hester fended off Sarah White 8-6.