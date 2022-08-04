Collegiate, Goochland football stars heading to ACC

The Athletic Coast Conference received a boost in its recruiting these last few weeks, with the Virginia Tech Hokies grabbing a commitment from Collegiate star Krystian Williams on July 18 and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons getting a boost in their special teams with Goochland kicker Tyler Black on July 28.

Williams, a three-star athlete in the Class of 2023 according to 247Sports, was an All-VISAA member in his junior season and is yet another in-state pickup for newly-hired Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry and his staff.

On the same day he committed, Williams tweeted a Hokies-themed graphic that read “The best in Virginia stay in Virginia” with an 804-shaped image of Lane Stadium. Williams is the eighth Virginia recruit to choose Virginia Tech in the 2023 class.

He also fielded offers from a multitude of ACC programs like Wake Forest, Boston College and Duke.

The six-foot-two, 170-pound Cougars senior is a speedy, dynamic player with the ball in his hands, helping his team to a 5-5 record. Williams is also a track standout, running a a 6.66 indoor 55-meter time along with a long jump of 24 feet, 1.5 inches.

Black is also coming off an outstanding junior year in which he earned second team All-State honors and was listed as an honorable mention member of the All-Metro Team.

“I am blessed to have received and committed to a full scholarship at Wake Forest University,” Black announced on his Twitter. “Thank you to everyone who has helped me through this journey and I’m excited to continue my athletic and academic career at Wake Forest!”

In his junior season, Black converted on four of his six field goal attempts with a longest kick of 38 yards, while going 26-of-31 on PATs.

He was also a solid placekicker, finishing the season with 45% of his kickoffs going back for touchbacks.

Black was able to impress the Demon Deacons staff when he showcased his kicking ability at their camp on June 17.