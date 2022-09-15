Collegiate hosts Goochland, three others in cross country meet

While the heavy rain at Collegiate’s Robins Campus saw a delay to the race and some muddy conditions, it didn’t thwart the competitive edge found from the four schools striving for personal bests at the cross country meet on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

While the hosting Cougars came out on top in the total team scores, there were plenty of standouts from both the Cougars and Bulldogs in the boys and girls competitions. Alongside runners from Clover Hill, Hermitage and John Marshall, the Cougars won the boys competition with a total score of 32 and the girls competition with a score of 17, while the Bulldogs finished second for the girls race and fourth for the boys.

Atop the standings among 68 runners in the boys event was Collegiate’s Stan Craig, who finished his home course with a time of 16 minutes, 53.40 seconds, 38 seconds ahead of Clover Hill runner Clinton Clancy, who came in second.

Collegiate teammates Liam Harbour, Walker Angus and Liam Moore finished close behind to take sixth, seventh and eighth place, and Bolling Lewis rounded out the top-10 to help Collegiate take the victory.

Goochland senior David Johnson was the best among the Bulldog runners in the run, placing 16th with a time of 20:11.00 and his teammate Drew Meiller, also a senior, finished in 18th at 20:29.10.

On the girls run, the top-4 runners were all representing the Cougars, with MK Myers placing first in 19:53.10 and Rosie Ferrell, Sophie Sloan and Giles Ferrell coming in close behind.

Goochland’s Megan Reid and Hadley Harlow were leaders for their team, coming in sixth and seventh respectively. Reid’s top time of 23:16.50 earned Goochland five team points.

Both Goochland and Collegiate will compete again at the 2022 Fork Union Cross Country Invitational at the Hardy National XC Course on Sept. 17. The teams will compete against 54 other schools at the invitational.