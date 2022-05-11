Collegiate softball pulls away late against St. Catherine’s

Down 5-1 heading into the fifth, the Collegiate Cougars offense began to find its stride.

With three runs in the fifth and five more in the sixth, the Cougars stole the lead from St. Catherine’s School as they pulled out a dramatic 9-5 win.

Both teams had pitchers go the distance during the game, with Brennan Harbour leading Collegiate on the mound and Oakley Cotropia leading St. Catherine’s.

In the first inning, St. Catherine’s got off to a strong start with a 2-0 lead thanks to Brianna Henry scoring on a passed ball and Dresden Mattingly reaching home off a fly ball error.

They then added two more in the next inning to make it 4-0 off of a Henry fly ball triple and a Mattingly RBI single.

The Cougars finally got on the board in the third to cut the deficit down to three thanks to an impressive sequence from Harper Murphy, who hit a ground ball single then proceeded to steal both second and third before reaching home on an error.

St. Catherine’s added one more run to make it 5-1, which led directly to the big Collegiate comeback. Runs from Mary Ann Zyglocke off a walk and Lily Hartley off a Murphy RBI single made it 5-4 at the bottom of the fifth, and then the Cougars added five runs on five at-bats at the bottom of the sixth to cement the lead.

Starting off the five-run sixth was a run from junior Annabel Eastep off a fly out after she tagged up and ran for home.