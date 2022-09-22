Collegiate tennis takes command at home over SGHS

Collegiate girls tennis has long been a powerhouse program that’s had St. Gertrude’s High School’s number when the two local teams met on the courts, and while the overall result was no different in their meeting on Monday, Sept. 19, St. Gertrude was able to walk away with a positive sign of progress.

The dynamic Cougars left their home courts with a 8-1 win to improve to a still perfect 6-0 record, while the Gators move to 3-3.

That one win from the Gators side came from newcomer and No. 5 player Erin Woodson, who took down Collegiate’s Malone Morchower with an 8-1 set that meant more than just your average match victory.

The win was St. Gertrude’s first against Collegiate in nine years, something head coach Richard Razzetti said was nothing short of epic and a defining example to point to when discussing the strides the team has made over the past few seasons.

Woodson, a first-year tennis player, looked like a seasoned veteran out on the court, quickly jumping out to an early lead against Malone Morchower and running away with it late to give the Cougars their lone defeat of the day.

Everything else went Collegiate’s way, with No. 1 player and 2021 All-State second teamer Lucy Ottley winning her match against St. Gertrude player Mary Margaret Losch with a convincing 8-0 performance.

On the court directly next to her, No. 2 Sophie Sands dropped one game to Saint Gertrude counterpart Julia Kruezer, but she ultimately came away with an 8-1 victory.

The Cougars saw two more 8-0 wins from their No. 3 and No. 4 players, as Claiborne Dillard and McKenna Boardman brought the team’s lead out of singles competition to 4-1. In the battle between No. 6 players, Collegiate’s Eloise Revere ended things on a high note in a good matchup with Neisha Schick, who battled hard and took two games, but ultimately fell in an 8-2 contest.

In doubles, Ottley and Dillard proved too much to handle for the duo of Kendyl Wright and Losch, winning that set 8-1. Sands and her teammates Jordan Gross also won another game for Collegiate over Woodson and Kruezer while Morchower and Ann Carter Arendale defeated Schick and Alex Blaylock, 8-2.

The Cougars were again the better team out on the courts, but it was a positive step forward in the right direction for a Gators program that’s trended upward with a promising group that’s competed well in the LIS. The two teams will face each other again on Oct. 4 at the Gators’ home courts.

The Cougars will look to continue their perfect start to the season when they go on the road to take on Potomac School on Friday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m.

St. Gertrude will look to get back on track with a matchup at home against Virginia Episcopal School on Thursday, Sept. 22 in a game that starts at 4:30 p.m.