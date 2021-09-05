Community encouraged to help fight area hunger

After a long hot summer, local Goochland food pantry shelves are bare again. September is Hunger Action Month. As Goochland gears up for the new school year and the return of cooler temperatures, we need you to take action to fight hunger in your community. Hunger Action Month is an opportunity to join a nationwide movement that has a real and lasting impact. Goochland food pantries need your help to feed nearly 3,000 residents who struggle with hunger every day. Whether by advocating to raise awareness, making donations, or volunteering, you can make a difference during Hunger Action Month and every month to help Goochland neighbors in need. Together, we can solve hunger in our community.