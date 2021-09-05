Community encouraged to help fight area hunger

After a long hot summer, local Goochland food pantry shelves are bare again. September is Hunger Action Month. As Goochland gears up for the new school year and the return of cooler temperatures, we need you to take action to fight hunger in your community. Hunger Action Month is an opportunity to join a nationwide movement that has a real and lasting impact. Goochland food pantries need your help to feed nearly 3,000 residents who struggle with hunger every day. Whether by advocating to raise awareness, making donations, or volunteering, you can make a difference during Hunger Action Month and every month to help Goochland neighbors in need. Together, we can solve hunger in our community.
Everyone at any age can easily participate. Choose an activity from the “Take Action” list below. Urge your friends, family, neighborhood, class, church group, civic group, or even your employees and customers to become involved. Drop off food donations at your local food pantry or at collection boxes (non-perishable items only, like cans of tuna and chicken, canned beans, and canned vegetables and fruit) at key locations throughout the county including Essex Bank, EZ Ship (next to Food Lion on Fairground Road), and Goochland Family YMCA.
September 17 is Hunger Action Day, and we can stand together by wearing orange, turning city landmarks orange, and by raising our voices across the country on behalf of the millions of people facing hunger.
Other ways to help include: community this September:
nVolunteer at a local Goochland food pantry and be part of the hunger-relief solution.
nShare a post on social media to help spread the word and garner support.
nDonate non-perishable food, garden produce, or a monetary contribution to a local Goochland food pantry.
nFundraise by creating a campaign, invite friends and family, and together, we can help end hunger in America.
GoochlandCares is a private, 501(c)(3), non-profit organization that provides basic human services and health care to our Goochland neighbors in need. GoochlandCares envisions an equitable community in which all persons have their basic needs met, empowering them to lead lives of self-dignity and well-being. Visit www.GoochlandCares.org or contact Adair Frayser at afrayser@goochlandcares.org or 804-556-0301.