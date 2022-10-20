Cotner's three blocks and Pryor's big rushing night lead Bulldogs to Homecoming glory

Under the bright lights of their home field with a massive homecoming crowd showing up to support their team, there were plenty of eyes on the Goochland Bulldogs in their matchup against Monticello High School on Oct. 14.

Down 14-0 entering halftime and struggling to generate chances, the Bulldogs saw their stars shine brightest when they needed them most, turning in the kind of comeback performance that’ll surely make the rounds in every topic of conversation about Goochland football for the next decade.

The Bulldogs ran off 42 unanswered points in that second half and saw senior Jamason Pryor turn in another stunning display of dynamic running that had defenders missing tackles in a Three Stooges-like befuddlement of errors, but it was the impeccable display of special teams dominance from senior Nik Cotner, who blocked three punts in a single quarter and recovered one in the end zone, that sparked the homecoming comeback that had the student section rush the field in jubilation after the game.

Cotner’s punt-blocking expertise isn’t new to the team though, with his first of the season coming in the opener versus King William, also recovered for a touchdown, but Cotner credits his skills playing basketball as something that’s helped him evade blockers and get a hand on the ball.

“I play basketball too so I hit him with a euro step that went outside and then in so then it’s there every time,” he said.

On defense, Cotner and his teammates shut down a Monticello rushing attack that was successfully moving the chains in the first half, which Cotner credits with some positional adjustments that included him playing more in the box as well as a spirited halftime speech from their coaches.

“We really didn’t even talk football as much as we talked about how are you going to answer the bell, and what kind of effort are you going to give. These boys met that challenge,” head coach Alex Fruth said.

Fruth, who said Cotner has always reminded him and his fellow coaches of former Bulldog Will Stratton who also had a knack for making timely special teams plays, says he’d never seen anything like what Cotner did on the field on Friday night.

As for the rest of the team, he admits guys were asked to step up into roles they’d previously never experienced before and that it was a testament to the team’s identity that they successfully filled those roles admirably in a huge win.

“Due to attrition, we had guys step up and do things that they never done before and they did a great job,” Fruth said.

One particular player who stepped up was quarterback Blayke Flaherty, a sophomore, who came in early in the second half and added 27 rushing yards along with a touchdown off a quarterback sneak at the 1-yard-line. Fruth says they intend to implement Flaherty into the offense more during the season.

Pryor, meanwhile, surpassed a career mark in rushing yards that was set on Sept. 30 with 208 yards against Fluvanna County by recording 246 against Monticello to go with four second half rushing touchdowns. He scored on runs of 15, 13, 16 and 5 yards in his breakout half, carving up a Monticello defense that looked gassed after jumping out with its two-score lead.

Now winners of three straight, the Bulldogs are riding high entering their next matchup against the Albemarle Patriots on Oct. 14, who stand near the top of the Jefferson District standings with a 5-1 overall record and a 3-0 district record. Fruth credits greater overall cohesiveness for the team’s recent success, made possible in part because of the team’s depth and plug-and-play nature on defense as well as a consistent offensive line that’s remained intact and fully healthy for the last five games.

It’s all played a part in the team’s win streak, and now with a team that’s coming in as confident underdogs versus the Patriots, there’s a certain feeling around the Bulldogs that they can top anyone that stands in their way.