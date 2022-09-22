Cougars on win streak after beating Gators

The St. Gertrude field hockey team took on the always dynamic Collegiate Cougars on their home field at their Robins Campus in Goochland County on Sept. 15, and the Cougars again put on a dominant display in front of their home fans.

In the 8-1 victory, the Cougars jumped out to a 4-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, stifling the up and coming Gators with crisp passing and fast-paced runs into the circle. The fourth goal came from junior Callie Rogers, who hit a rocket shot with five minutes to go.

The Cougars added one more in the second quarter courtesy of senior Mia Smutz to make the lead 5-0 entering the halfway point.

In the third quarter, the Gators deserve a lot of credit for their halftime adjustments on defense, holding the hungry Cougars scoreless thanks to some strong communication and some nice saves in the net by senior goalie Camille Boyd. Collegiate could only be contained for so long though, as they added three more goals in the final period of play. After a great kick save from Boyd with 12:30 to play in the game, senior Izzy Lee got the Cougars back on the board after the pressure near the net proved too much to handle. Lee scored a long-range backhander to make it 6-0.

The Cougars added two more after that one, with one coming again from Rogers with an unsavable backhander that saw her slice inside to beat a defender and lift the shot off her stick and into the net with 3:35 to go.

The Gators continued to fight until the final whistle though. That hard work pressuring the ball paid off, and senior Annie Smith found the net for the team right as the buzzer sounded to give her team a thrilling jolt of excitement as they walked off the field.

Smith’s goal was a rebound near the left side of the net after a penalty corner in St. Gertrude’s favor.

The goal means so much more than just a point on the scoresheet for the rising Gators program. It was the first time since 2015 that the Gators found the net against the powerhouse that is the Cougars, and while the final result stayed the same, coaches Regina Ryan and Heather Nichols were ecstatic to see the fight their team demonstrated in the fourth quarter.