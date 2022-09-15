Cougars struggle to keep up with mighty Titans

After kicking off the season with a bang, the Collegiate Cougars football team ran into a dynamic Trinity Episcopal team ranked fourth in the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s top-10 that flexed its muscles with a convincing 49-14 win on Grover Jones Field on Friday, Sept. 9.

Led by a 323-yard, four-touchdown performance from sophomore quarterback Taegan Logan and a 167-yard rushing performance from running back Trey Grant, the Titans took a 15-0 lead at halftime and ran away with the game with a stellar third quarter.

After going down 22-0 with just under 10 minutes to play in the third quarter, the Cougars finally were able to get on the board when sophomore Xay Davis returned a kickoff to the house for a thrilling touchdown that got the Collegiate crowd back into the game.

Trinity added two more scores in response to the Davis house call, including a long touchdown catch from freshman sensation Davion Brown, who finished the game with seven receptions, 175 yards and two touchdowns. Brown was one of three Titans to record a touchdown catch, joining senior Navy recruit Trai Ferguson and Old Dominion commit Mario Thompson.

The Cougars got on the board one more time after those two scores, with quarterback Jack Callaghan firing a deep ball to wide receiver Krystian Williams for a 47-yard touchdown.

Williams beat his cornerback matchup with his impressive acceleration and had the pass right on the money with no safety over to help.

It was Williams’ second big play of the game, the first coming in the first half just before halftime with the Virginia Tech commit making an acrobatic grab with a cornerback draped all over him that put the Cougars at the Titans 4-yard-line, though the Cougars weren’t able to convert on that promising display after the team’s missed 26-yard field goal left them empty-handed.

While the Cougars defense struggled getting off the field against a balanced Titans attack, they did get one highlight with an interception coming from sophomore Ben Street in the second quarter.

Street showed great anticipation breaking on a route inside and giving the Cougars some life early on.

After two games, Collegiate has already shown plenty of promise as well as instances that they are not quite a finished product just yet.