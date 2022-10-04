County again honored for strong budget presentation

Goochland has once again been awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA).

This recognition was received for the county’s 2023 budget; and is the eighth time Goochland has received the award. It represents a significant achievement for the county and reflects the commitment of staff and county leaders to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.

In order to receive the award, an entity has to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for an effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide, and communications device. Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and meet the fourteen mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.

There are over 1,700 participants in the Budget Awards Program. The most recent Budget Award recipients, along with their corresponding budget documents, are posted quarterly on GFOA’s website.

Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America.