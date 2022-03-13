County’s D.A.R.E. program reaching out to homeschool families

The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office is currently reaching out to obtain interest from families who would like their children to participate in the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office Homeschool D.A.R.E. program. The D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program is a 10-week session that has been designed to provide students with the knowledge and tools they need to resist drugs, alcohol and other high-risk behaviors. Since COVID-19 restrictions have lifted and students are back in schools, Goochland County Sheriff’s Office was pleased to reignite the D.A.R.E. program this year. In looking ahead, Sheriff Steven Creasey would like this 10-week program to also be provided to all interested families with homeschooled children in the fifth and sixth grades. The homeschool D.A.R.E. program will meet once a week for 10 weeks, participate in writing a D.A.R.E. essay, and culminate with a D.A.R.E. graduation party and presentation of the essay winner. For more information, contact Goochland County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. John W. Lancaster at (804) 556-5349 or jlancaster@goochlandva.us.