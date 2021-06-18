County seeking ‘Anti-Litter’ volunteers

Goochland County and the Goochland Anti-Litter and Recycling Council (GARC) are currently recruiting new members to help keep Goochland litter free. GARC is a community organization made up of local residents interested in promoting and developing anti-litter and recycling programs throughout the county. The primary focus of the Council is keeping Goochland clean and litter free.

Once the Council has been fully formed, members will be expected to attend quarterly meetings. Our members are involved in organizing educational activities and contests, road and river clean ups, and special recycling events throughout the year.

If you would like to become a member, volunteer at one of the events, or just want to share an idea concerning litter or recycling, please join Goochland County and GARC for the next meeting on June 22 at 6 p.m. The meeting can be joined in person at the Central High Cultural and Educational Complex (2748 Dogtown Road) or online via zoom at https://zoom.us/j/92139585909?pwd=UzgraUtEd3NnQy9BMk9lekJMMEY2dz09.

For more information about GARC, please contact Dwayne Jones at 657-2025 or email djones@goochlandva.us.