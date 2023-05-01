Goochland County Sheriff Steven Creasey has announced that he will seek a second four-year term as sheriff of Goochland County, adding to his 30-year record of public service to the county.

Creasey was elected as Goochland’s sheriff in November of 2009 and took office on Jan. 1, 2020, succeeding sheriff James L. Agnew, who had served in the role for 28 years.

Creasey’s re-election announcement comes as the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office was recently honored as the 64th agency in the United States to achieve the FBI’s Law Enforcement Executive Development Association’s Agency Trilogy Award, and was awarded its sixth re-accreditation by the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission in September of 2020.

During Creasey’s three years as Goochland’s sheriff, the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office successfully enhanced the Office’s community outreach and support programs by implementing initiatives such as Project Lifesaver, Handle with Care, Vacation Watch and Business Watch, and expanded the Goochland Citizen’s Academy to offer an additional daytime class.

In addition to the accomplishments of the Office, Creasey’s law enforcement leadership goes far beyond the boundaries of Goochland. He has been elected by his peers to serve two years in a row as the Region 8 director of the Virginia Sheriff’s Association Board of Directors, representing Chesterfield, Charles City, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent, Powhatan, Colonial Heights, Petersburg and Richmond.