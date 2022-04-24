Creasey named Christmas Mother

The Goochland Christmas Mother Association has announced that Grace T. Creasey has been selected to serve as Christmas Mother for the 2022 campaign. A long-time Goochland resident and volunteer, Creasey and her family are committed to serving the community.

The work of the Christmas Mother will kick off early this year with participation in Goochland Day on May 7. The Christmas Mother will be a part of the parade, as well as having a spot in the booth area.

“I am so excited to be asked to serve as Christmas Mother for 2022,” said Creasey. “I have volunteered with this organization for many years and it is such a wonderful part of making Christmas happier for so many in Goochland!”

Supporting the Christmas Mother is a family affair for Creasey. The Creasey family established an annual family holiday tradition many years ago of serving others in need by assisting the Goochland Christmas Mother’s distribution efforts on delivery day. Last year, Creasey played a vital role in enrolling needy families into the Goochland Christmas Mother program, and her language skills were integral in assisting Goochland’s needy Spanish-speaking families so they could more easily access the benefits provided by the Goochland Christmas Mother.

“We are delighted to have the unique skills that Grace brings to the role of Christmas Mother this year”, said association president Joy Kline. “We are getting out there early this year to help bring greater awareness of the program to the community.”

Creasey is no stranger to volunteer commitments, having long served key roles in the fire and rescue community in Goochland. An auxiliary member for eight years, Creasey currently serves as the president of Goochland Fire-Rescue’s Company 2 Auxiliary. Creasey is a REVIVE! Instructor, a program to educate community members about how to use Narcan to save those suffering from opioid overdoses.

Additionally, Creasey volunteered in Goochland’s immigrant community teaching English as a Second Language to adults. Creasey is a lifelong member of Second Baptist Church, where she also served for over five years as a teacher and the coordinator of the church’s adult ESL program.

Holding a bachelor’s degree in government and a master’s degree in educational administration, Creasey began her career in education in 2001. While she started her career teaching high school, Creasey taught civics and U.S. History at Goochland Middle School for eight years before moving into her current role in education policy and administration as the executive director of a private, nonprofit educational association.

Born in Henrico County, Creasey moved to Goochland when she was 9 years old. Creasey has been a resident of Goochland County for nearly 35 years, living in Crozier for the last nine years with her husband, Sheriff Steven Creasey, their daughter, and two dogs.

The Goochland Christmas Mother Association has been adding joy to the Christmas season for those in need in the county since 1959. The organization is operated by dedicated volunteers and relies on the support and generosity of the community to meet the need every year.

Families, churches, civic groups and businesses are encouraged to adopt a family. For more information on adoptions, inquire by e-mail: info@goochlandchristmasmother.org or call the Christmas Mother Hotline at (804) 556-3411.

Check the Christmas Mother’s Facebook page to keep abreast of activities and to find helpful links such as online contributions and other tools. facebook.com/goochlandchristmasmother.

Donations to this year’s Christmas Mother fund can also be sent via check to: Goochland Christmas Mother, P.O. Box 322, Goochland, VA 23063 or through PayPal on the web site.