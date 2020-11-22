Dad recalls GHS players’ compassion

He stubbornly clung to my hand as the players extended theirs for the short walk. Jack didn’t want to let go.

The players noticed Jack’s hesitancy and the look of dismay on my face as the officials waited patiently. As one of the players knelt beside Jack and spoke with him, another looked at me and said, “Don’t worry, Mr. Ridolphi, we’ll take care of him.”

I let go and stood on the sideline as the group walked away — four giant football players with one tiny boy with the number one on the back of his jersey extending well past his knees.

I never worried again in the many years that followed, and, in fact, the Goochland players have always taken care of Jack, handling him with care as his condition worsened over the years.

And when he could no longer walk with his teammates, they grabbed his wheelchair and rolled with him to begin the game. It’s the kind of display that brings tears to a parent’s eye, watching a team of good kids and great athletes reaching out to help a child that will never carry the ball or score a touchdown.

On this Coach to Cure weekend when the field at Goochland is dark, it’s important to recognize the special people who make this event special for many reasons. They are my heroes.