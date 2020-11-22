Dad recalls GHS players’ compassion

While watching college football this weekend, I immediately noticed the patch on the arm of most coaches on the sideline, and realized it was Coach to Cure weekend.
For more than a decade, the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) has participated in an annual event that raises awareness and money for research for people who suffer from Duchennes Muscular Dystrophy.
Fans who attend the game are asked to contribute to the effort organized by Parents Project for Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), and volunteers across the nation organize special events in the week leading up to the game.
Nationally, the program raises millions of dollars annually for research as health care professionals across the globe search for a cure for a disease that shows no compassion or mercy for the people it affects.
For the past 10 years or so, we’ve spent this fall weekend celebrating with Goochland’s varsity football team on Coach to Cure weekend. The cold, sometimes rainy nights at the stadium are memories no one in my family will forget, especially my son Jack who suffers from Duchenne.
As I reflected on the many years of great memories associated with Coach to Cure and the Goochland Bulldogs, I thought back to those first events organized shortly after Jack’s diagnosis.
Things were different in those days. I recall a small boy who at first was intimidated by a bunch of giant athletes who liked to whoop it up. I remember the first time he let go of my hand to accompany his teammates to midfield for the toss.
He stubbornly clung to my hand as the players extended theirs for the short walk. Jack didn’t want to let go.
The players noticed Jack’s hesitancy and the look of dismay on my face as the officials waited patiently. As one of the players knelt beside Jack and spoke with him, another looked at me and said, “Don’t worry, Mr. Ridolphi, we’ll take care of him.”
I let go and stood on the sideline as the group walked away — four giant football players with one tiny boy with the number one on the back of his jersey extending well past his knees.
I never worried again in the many years that followed, and, in fact, the Goochland players have always taken care of Jack, handling him with care as his condition worsened over the years.
And when he could no longer walk with his teammates, they grabbed his wheelchair and rolled with him to begin the game. It’s the kind of display that brings tears to a parent’s eye, watching a team of good kids and great athletes reaching out to help a child that will never carry the ball or score a touchdown.
On this Coach to Cure weekend when the field at Goochland is dark, it’s important to recognize the special people who make this event special for many reasons. They are my heroes.
Hopefully, they’ll be back on the field soon accompanied by a kid in a wheelchair with a #1 on the back of a jersey that is still too big. It’s what I call a winning combination.
Again, my thanks to all who make this event possible in Goochland and the many friends and supporters who make it a great event for Jack and his family..