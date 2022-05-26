DaSilva’s hat trick leads Goochland over Louisa County

When the Goochland boys soccer team left the field on April 25 with a 5-0 win over Lousia County — its first win of the season — the team flexed its goal-scoring muscles for the first time this year with an all-around convincing display of playmaking and finishing.

In their rematch on Wednesday, May 18, the Bulldogs once again showed that same knack for getting the ball in the net with a 5-2 performance, pushing their record to 4-12 on the season as they head into their regional tournament.

The game was Goochland’s third time scoring five goals this year, with the second occurence happening against Caroline on April 29.

The Bulldogs were led in scoring by an astonishing hat trick performance from sophomore Yoshi DaSilva, who flummoxed the Lions back line of defense to put the Bulldogs ahead despite a few successful offensive attacks of their own.

Ending the regular season, the sophomore forward’s goal-scoring total now moves up to 10 goals on the year, with DaSilva continuing to demonstrate his high-end pace of play and nose for getting into the right position for a run down the middle of the field.

The Bulldogs also saw junior Conner Doersch earn a brace with a two-goal performance of his own.

While DaSilva’s been the team’s leading scorer this year at the top of the attacking line of forwards, Doersch has been close behind with some dazzling goals of his own, wrapping up his regular season with seven goals on the year.

In the net for the Bulldogs was senior Luke Michaels, who recorded five saves to help keep the Bulldogs’ lead intact. Michaels, who is usually a field player, has stepped up in the net admirably on multiple occasions for the Bulldogs this season.