Decades after pandemic, what will we remember?

Many, many years from right now, when the COVID-19 pandemic is a distant memory, those of us who lived through it will surely remember it slightly differently.

If you were among those who lost someone close to you, to be sure, the past 12 months will always bear the mark of tragedy, reminding you of how a loved one was stolen away by a threat so few of us ever could have seen coming. For you, hearing the name of the virus will always bring a stab of pain, no matter how many years pass.

For students who were robbed of important milestones and those who found themselves cast into financial uncertainty, these past months will forever hold painful reminders of what was taken away

For the rest of us, however, those fortunate enough to have made it through without any lasting impact—and of course we will have the good sense here not to list mask-wearing or social-distancing under the heading of “traumatic”—the pandemic will likely feel after only a handful of years like some long, strange detour we had to take from lives that eventually returned back to normal.