Decades after pandemic, what will we remember?

Many, many years from right now, when the COVID-19 pandemic is a distant memory, those of us who lived through it will surely remember it slightly differently.
If you were among those who lost someone close to you, to be sure, the past 12 months will always bear the mark of tragedy, reminding you of how a loved one was stolen away by a threat so few of us ever could have seen coming. For you, hearing the name of the virus will always bring a stab of pain, no matter how many years pass.
For students who were robbed of important milestones and those who found themselves cast into financial uncertainty, these past months will forever hold painful reminders of what was taken away
For the rest of us, however, those fortunate enough to have made it through without any lasting impact—and of course we will have the good sense here not to list mask-wearing or social-distancing under the heading of “traumatic”—the pandemic will likely feel after only a handful of years like some long, strange detour we had to take from lives that eventually returned back to normal.
For us, the memories of what happened will probably center on how each day in the initial stage of the pandemic seemed to add some bizarre new challenge. I picture a wizened old gentleman sitting with his grandchild many years from now, reaching back to recall how we all ran out of toilet paper and hand sanitizer first, then haircutting supplies and elastic cord. Maybe a few old timers will point out, as they unearth old facemasks from piles of items stashed away in attics, that Americans were initially advised not to bother with masks at all.
If you happen to be a VCU basketball fan, remember when they cancelled March Madness as the Rams were warming up for the game? Remember when grocery stores suddenly sold out of lasagna noodles because so many of us were making casseroles? Remember the first time you learned what Zoom was, or saw one of million internet memes about hilarious mask fails?
All of these things may or may not stay with us, of course, but I do hope that, long after all of this is over, all of us can look back on this time and remember the many, many simple acts of kindness and heroism that we have seen over the past 12 months.
Please don’t let us forget how many people set aside their own challenges to help others who were struggling. Don’t forget the first responders, the frontline workers, the teachers or the everyday citizens who found new and creative ways to continue moving us forward even as the news about the pandemic seemed to grow worse by the day. Try to remember, years from now, about the officers who delivered prescriptions to those who couldn’t leave the house and the parents who opened their homes to children of essential workers.
This pandemic in many ways will go down as one of the worst calamities in our modern history. But it has also underscored how deeply kind, committed and compassionate we can be.
And that, along with those Internet memes, is certainly worth remembering.