Doczi fans 11, Stratton bats 4 for 4 on infield hits and Goochland baseball denies Central Lunenburg 8-3

GOOCHLAND – Behind a commanding performance from Ayden Doczi on the mound, a 4-for-4 day at the plate on lighting-paced reaches by Will Stratton and key hits throughout the lineup, Goochland baseball seized an early lead and pulled away for an 8-3 triumph over Central Lunenburg.

The Bulldogs are now 4-3 with four games left in the regular season.

“We finally are getting those key hits,” said Goochland head coach Wes Farkas, who added of Doczi: “Ayden pitched really well today, he had really good command…limited free passes today, which is key. He pitched really well for us.”

Doczi, who will play football for VMI, earned the win in six innings on the mound. He scattered 3 hits, 2 earned runs and 1 walk across 81 pitches and struck out 11 batters. Of those 81 throws, 61 were for strikes.

The senior zeroed in on his spots and racked up several called pitches with his picture-perfect locations. He excelled at getting ahead in the count, and he was locating really well with his slider. His ability to attack the zone and catch batters looking early on also helped pave the way for him to get the opposing batters swinging at pitches that dipped below the bat and into catcher Travis Lestyk’s glove in the sixth inning.