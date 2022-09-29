Dominant first half sets the tone for Cadets over Tigers

For the second straight week in a row, the Benedictine Cadets football team ran up the score with a 42-point outing for their third straight win.

Taking on Jackson-Reed (0-4) on the road on Sept. 23, Benedictine (3-1) saw the defense score two touchdowns and the special teams unit add one more to run the score up to a comfortable 35-0 lead entering half time.

After a promising first quarter drive led by runs of 13 and 21 yards ended in a Wes Buleza strike to Freddy Barber gave the Cadets an early 7-0 lead, they completely took over with a dominant 28-point second quarter that put the game away early.

That second quarter splurge featured a blocked punt in the back of the Tigers’ end zone recovered for a touchdown by Jejuan Hutchins and Khamari Veney and Easton Ogle each taking interceptions to the house for scores.

On Ogle’s pick-six, the free safety anticipated a pass across the middle in Cadets territory and leaped up for the grab and followed two Cadets blockers down the right sideline before slashing inside into open space to make it a 21-0 lead for the traveling Cadets.

On the defensive line, the Cadets again controlled the trenches, with Jacob Moore earning an early sack on a four-man rush and TJ Baldwin recording three tackles for loss.

As a result of another commanding performance on the defensive front, the Tigers finished with -34 yards on the ground and just 34 yards of total offense.

The Benedictine offense on the other hand had a day to remember, recording 238 yards of total offense led on the ground by Boehlin’s 91 yards on 12 carries. His running mate in the backfield Ryker Cook also added a 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the final score of the game while also pitching in 38 yards on eight carries.

Buleza only attempted 12 passes on the day, but was excellent when asked to drop back and pass, finishing with a 69% completion percentage and two touchdown passes, including a 29-yard score to go-to target Riley Roarty.

Buleza’s pass to Barber was his most impressive strike, as he demonstrated his ability to play off-schedule when he leaves the pocket by delivering a pass across the body in a tight window to Barber, who was standing in the left corner of the end zone.

Next week, the Cadets will look to add to their three-game win streak with a matchup on the road against St. Christopher’s on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 3 p.m. The Saints (4-0) will be a tough assignment for the Cadets, with a rock solid defense that’s allowed an average of 9 points in their four games played this season.

St. Christopher’s offense will be dealing with an elite defense on the other end as well though, with Benedictine’s defensive unit allowed just 38 points scored against them all season.