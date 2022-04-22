Epic comeback fuels Bulldogs in win over Black Knights

The Goochland Bulldogs seem to have mastered the art of the comeback.

Heading into the bottom of the third down 7-0 to the Charlottesville Black Knights on April 12, the Bulldogs looked inward in a moment of true adversity and responded with a comeback of epic proportions, battling back to win in a 13-12 stunner at home for their second win of the season.

It was familiar territory for the scrappy Bulldogs, who won their first game of the season with a comeback from a 5-1 seventh inning deficit against Nottoway on March 22.

Coming back from one big lead is one thing, but to do it twice in one season has shown that the Bulldogs, no matter the score, are always in the game.

“That’s the great rallying cry out in the dugout, that we’re never out of a game,” head coach Wes Farkas said. “As long as we can piece together some runs and play some solid defense, we can come back.”

The momentum that sparked the comeback can be traced back to that third inning, where the Black Knights scored three runs at the top of the third to build that seven-run lead. The run started with an RBI single by junior Reese Vincent, whose pop fly to centerfield sent in junior John Summit for the team’s first run of the day.

Vincent was the next to score after getting to third on a double by junior Riley Hite and home on a single from sophomore Corey Mullins. Both Hite and Mullins reached home at the next at-bat by pitcher Chase Breedlove, who nailed a double on a fly ball toward left field. Breedlove also pitched five innings, recording two strikeouts on the evening.

“It just helps bring everybody’s spirits up,” junior Mason Gregory said. “When we’re down 7-0, it’s hard to not be flat, but then you score four runs and it’s 7-4 and you feel like you can come back and win. If you can score four, you can score four more and you’re up.”

The Black Knights created a little bit more distance with a run in the fourth inning, but the Bulldogs earned that one back to make it 8-5 in the fifth inning after junior Graham-Michael Fletcher-Mintz hit a single toward the shortstop that scored Breedlove in.

In the sixth inning, the Bulldogs saw two changes on the mound that resulted in Gregory tossing the ball for the next inning. The junior, who closed as pitcher and made a crucial triple late in the Nottoway win, was massive down the stretch for the Bulldogs yet again, helping allow just one run with loaded bases to get the Bulldogs back on the offensive.

“He’s a very hard-working kid and it shows on the field,” Farkas said. “He’s a very disciplined hitter, and he’s one of our most steady fielders. He’s the kind of guy others just follow.”

From there, the hitting momentum exploded for the Bulldogs.

With Summit on second and Gregory on first, a bouncy grounder from Hite that sent the defense into a panic sent both runners home to cut the deficit down to 9-7. Hite and Mullins then reached third and first, and found themselves booking it for home after junior Nikolai Cotner hit a beautiful line drive near second for a triple that tied the game up.

More big hits came from Fletcher-Mintz, Summit and Gregory to earn four more runs to wrap-up a miraculous eight-run inning that gave the Bulldogs a 13-9 lead and left the Knights completely stunned.

The Bulldogs were just three outs away from capping off an incredible comeback, but the Black Knights wouldn’t go down without a fight. After Gregory struck out the first batter, Charlottesville had three straight singles to pave the way for a run off an error and two runs off consecutive walks to cut the lead down to 13-12.

With the newfound lead slipping, Gregory handed pitching duties off to Hite, who finished the game with a strikeout and a quick ground out on his two batters to close out the game and give the Bulldogs an incredible victory in front of the home crowd.