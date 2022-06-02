Evan Bernstine aims to recapture regional title

Coming into this year’s regional tournament as the reigning Region 3B singles champion, it’s easy for there to be a “been there, done that” mindset for junior Evan Bernstine.

Bernstine — also last year’s VHSL Class 3 state champion — has gracefully followed up his decorated sophomore campaign with what looks to be an even better one, coming into his singles tournament holding a perfect 14-0 record and looking more and more like a player that’s been there, but has no intention of showing complacency in this year’s tournament.

Following in the footsteps of his older brothers Chase and Ryan — both of whom brought singles state titles to Goochland — Bernstine already looks like a player ready for the next level of his tennis career, but the priorities he’s set for himself now are to reach his max potential rather than prove he’s better than the competition.

In fact, Bernstine rarely thinks about his past success or the way in which he’s cruised past high-level players on the highest stages of the game. What drives him, he says, is if he feels he gave the highest effort possible to achieve his desired results.

“If you go out there and compete a whole tennis match, and you go out there and give 100% of your best effort which is everything that you can control, then I’ll take that,” he said. “The score should not be the No. 1 priority.”

Last offseason, Bernstine continued building on his game by focusing on ripping his shots and getting heavier top spin when working with his dad Mark Bernstine or playing with his friends around Richmond. Goochland head coach Tommy Webb — who coached Ryan Bernstine as well — says even as Bernstine works on his game, it’s hard to find any holes in his overall style of play.

“I wish I could say that there was an area he needed to work on, but he’s just really a complete player,” Webb said. “A lot of the time, most of the people he plays just can’t keep up with him, and after four or five shots, if they can’t do something he’s going to win the point.”

If there’s one area Bernstine’s most focused on improving, it’s the mental side of the game. Considering his consistent high level of play and his already decorated resume, Bernstine says he’s worked hard on keeping pressure off himself and not letting the expectations surrounding him create nerves and affect his play.

Those nerves, he says, translate to the physical side of the game if they get too bad, making him play tighter, creating difficulty when he swings through on the ball and weighing him down to the point where he feels a step slower than he should be.

The keys to avoiding these have been an emphasis on his breathing, but also just not focusing too much on upcoming matches until the day of, usually an hour before the match.

“I just stay relaxed, I don’t think about it whatsoever,” he said. “If I think about that match all day, the nerves are just going to build up with the what-ifs.”