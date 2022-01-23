Experts warn residents to use caution when burning storm debris

In the wake of recent storms that hit Virginia, officials with the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) are encouraging people to practice safe burning if and when they begin burning yard debris and blown down limbs and trees.

The VDOF regulates open burning, and there are several rules, regulations and tips that residents need to follow to stay safe, stay legal and avoid undesirable impacts from smoke.

From Feb. 15 through the end of April, it is illegal to burn before 4 p.m. if you’re within 300 feet of woods or dry grass leading to the woods. Visit https://dof.virginia.gov/wildland-prescribed-fire/wildfire-prevention/before-you-burn/ for complete regulations.

Responsible burning

- Start any burn as early as possible (after 4 p.m. during fire season), so the fire will have time to die down before evening sets in. Citizens also need to ensure that they follow any local burning ordinances that are in effect in their area.

- Have enough people on-site to keep the fire attended to and controlled at all times. Keep handy a water hose, shovel or other means to put out the fire.