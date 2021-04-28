Extension Office once again offering chance to ‘smarten’ your lawn

The Goochland and Powhatan Extension offices are offering a lawn evaluation and best practices program called SmartLawns. Master Gardener volunteers will schedule a visit to your lawn to measure the total lawn area, evaluate the existing lawn and take a single soil sample. Soil samples will be analyzed at the Virginia Tech Soil Testing lab. Based on the results of the soil analysis and the on-site evaluation, you will be provided with a lawn maintenance and nutrient application plan to help you achieve a healthy and attractive lawn.

To enroll in this program, please contact or stop by either the Goochland or Powhatan Extension office to obtain an enrollment form and a home owner lawn pre-survey. Applications will be accepted until Friday, May 14, 2021. Return the completed enrollment and survey forms to either Extension office along with a check for $20 payable to the “Treasurer of Virginia Tech”. Please provide a survey plat or a hand drawing of your lawn area along with the completed enrollment forms. Additional soil tests for specific areas of your lawn may be requested for $10 per sample. You may hand deliver or mail your completed form, check and survey plat/drawing to the Goochland Extension Office, 2748 Dogtown Road, Goochland, VA 23063 or to the Powhatan Extension Office, 3910 Old Buckingham Road., Powhatan, VA 23139. Once they are received a date and time will be scheduled for your site visit. For questions, please call the Goochland office at (804) 556-5841 or Powhatan office at (804) 598-5640.