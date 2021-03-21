Family’s ‘dream project’ clears first hurdle, but neighbors remain uneasy

When it comes to the plan for her family’s 98-acre parcel of land on Tabscott Rd. in western Goochland, Kimberly Bergmark-Hill’s vision could hardly sound more idyllic: nestled among pines she sees a smattering of small but luxuriously-appointed cabins and yurt-style dwellings, an art studio, a lake-front dining pavilion and a series of winding, well-maintained trails offering a nature-focused retreat space for corporate events and other similar gatherings.

A number of neighboring property owners, however, see a very different picture.

Shortly after Bergmark-Hill shared her plan with Goochland County Planning Commissioners on March 4, in the hopes of securing the group’s support for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP), a handful of residents used the public comment period to voice concerns about everything from the plan’s potential impact on groundwater and nearby wells to the increased traffic from those visiting the property.

Because Bergmark-Hill’s land is currently zoned only for agricultural use, any kind of business use requires a CUP approved by the county Board of Supervisors. And although the CUP would require Bergmark-Hill to strictly monitor activities that might negatively impact her neighbors — or risk having the permit revoked — at least 73 of those neighbors have signed a petition urging county leaders to deny the CUP.